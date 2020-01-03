Colorado’s red flag law invoked, likely for the first time, in Denver case

What could be the state’s first excessive danger safety order petition was filed — and briefly granted — in Denver for a suicidal man, simply someday after the brand new pink flag gun regulation got here into impact.

Denver police filed the petition for the non permanent excessive danger safety order Jan. 2 in Denver Probate Court docket for a person suspected of beating his spouse and who made suicidal statements when contacted by officers, in accordance with a duplicate of the petition obtained by The Denver Put up.

The petition could the primary filed underneath the state’s pink flag regulation, which permits members of the family and regulation enforcement to ask that an individual’s weapons be eliminated in the event that they current a hazard to themselves or others. The regulation, handed within the 2019 legislative session, has prompted controversy throughout the state, together with sparking some sheriffs to say they gained’t implement the regulation as a result of it violates peoples’ constitutional proper to bear arms.

“This is the first one to my knowledge, but there are possibly others,” mentioned Jon Sarché, spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Division.

Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas mentioned he didn’t know if the submitting was the primary within the state. He mentioned the division wouldn’t present a touch upon the case whereas the safety order stays non permanent.

“We won’t be able to say anything before that,” Casillas mentioned.

A Jan. 16 listening to is scheduled within the case, Sarche mentioned. A Denver choose will then determine whether or not to increase the non permanent safety order for as much as a 12 months.

The petition stemmed from a Dec. 29 home violence name. Police responded to a house within the 4600 block of Balsam Manner for a report of an argument. A girl on the residence mentioned her husband had hit her and supplied an outline of him, in accordance with the petition for the protecting order.

Officers discovered an individual matching that description strolling close to the house with a minimize on his face and a handgun in his waistband. The person, who was drunk, informed police that he was going to kill himself with the gun after combating along with his spouse and sister-in-law. He mentioned that he had hit his spouse after she hit him with a bottle.

Officers then spoke along with his spouse, who mentioned she hit her husband in self protection whereas he strangled her. She mentioned she threw the bottle at her husband however didn’t imply to hit him.

Officers tried to position the person on a psychological well being maintain, however Swedish Medical Heart turned him away as a result of he was intoxicated, in accordance with the petition. Police then took him into custody on suspicion of second-degree home violence assault and confiscated his gun.

The case was assigned to a detective within the police division’s home violence unit, who filed the request for the non permanent safety order.

The person later informed police that he was drunk the evening of the incident and didn’t keep in mind a lot. He mentioned that he had a gun on him as a result of he was upset and “contemplating doing something bad to myself” and mentioned it was “a good thing they stopped me because it was not good,” in accordance with the petition.

The person additionally informed the detective, Sgt. Troy Bisgard, that there was a second gun in his residence that he was prepared to give up. On Dec. 31, Morrow gave up his different gun, as mandated by the necessary home violence safety order issued towards him in connection to the case.

The Denver District Lawyer’s Workplace declined to file costs towards the person in connection to the incident. The Denver Put up will not be figuring out the person as a result of costs weren’t filed.

In explaining why he requested the acute danger safety order, Bisgard cited the suicidal statements the person made on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31.

“The incident between (name redacted) and his wife has been investigated to completion and on Jan. 2, 2020, the Denver District Attorney’s Office declined formal charges on both,” Bisgard wrote within the petition. “The Denver Police Department must now consider releasing (name redacted) handguns back to him after the suicidal statements he made to officers and the investigating detective. Your petitioner is seeking direction from the court as it pertains to C.R.S. 13-14.5.101, Extreme Risk Protection Orders.”