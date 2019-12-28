Colorado’s top weather events of 2019: Bomb cyclone, hottest temperature and more

Colorado set not less than 4 new statewide climate information in 2019: the most important hailstone, hottest total temperature, hottest statewide September and lowest barometric stress studying.

However neglect about these information for only a second: 2019 was an total wild 12 months of climate in a state that’s fairly well-known for its wild climate. Regardless of local weather change boosting temperatures and lowering precipitation over the long run, 2019 will most likely be greatest remembered for an epic winter stuffed with massive winter storms (and a quick begin to the 2019-2020 winter, as properly), chilly temperatures and mountain snowpack lasting deep into summer season.

The nice and cozy season, although, produced a number of tornadoes, one record-setting hailstorm and loads of late-summer warmth. Temperatures soared to 100 levels in Denver for the primary time ever on document within the month of September, and it was additionally the state’s hottest September on document.

With all of that in thoughts, right here’s a have a look at Colorado’s prime climate occasions from 2019:

eight. Avalanches

A string of avalanches in January, February and March shut down roads, together with Interstate 70. At the least 2,000 avalanches tore by Colorado final winter and, sadly, that had lethal penalties.

Eight individuals died in avalanches in Colorado final winter, and an extra fatality was recorded earlier this month in Larimer County. The eight fatalities made the 2018-19 winter Colorado’s deadliest avalanche season because the winter of 2012-13.

7. Hottest temperature on document (July)

On July 20, the mercury soared to a whopping 115 levels on the John Martin Dam close to Lamar, clinching the state’s hottest temperature studying on document. A prolonged affirmation course of by the Colorado Local weather Middle verified the document, which beat the outdated 114-degree document from 1933 and 1954.

Maybe the very best a part of this document: It was unintentionally found by a Washington, D.C.-based meteorologist on social media. Right here’s how that occurred.

6. The Non-Quickly (August-September)

It was an exceptionally dry August and September, notably throughout southern Colorado, largely owing to a just about non-existent monsoon season. After a short (and uncommon) break from drought situations, drought formally returned to southern Colorado final summer season.

Even after a quick begin to the winter season throughout the state, greater than 1 / 4 of Colorado continues to be thought of to be in a extreme drought.

5. Newest 100-degree studying on document in Denver (September)

On Sept. 2 (Labor Day), Denver’s temperature hit 100 levels, making it — by far — the newest 100-degree studying on document within the metropolis. The earlier newest 100-degree day was on Aug. 16, 2002. In jap Colorado, the mercury soared all the way in which as much as 104 levels in Fort Morgan that day as properly.

The scorching warmth was aided by the positioning of two hurricanes — sure, hurricanes — together with lethal Hurricane Dorian. Right here’s how that labored.

four. Late Could snow

Having three.7 inches of Denver snow often isn’t an enormous deal, however when it takes place on Could 21 and 22, it certain is.

It was Denver’s newest snowstorm of three inches or higher since 1975, and it was solely the fifth time on document that Denver had seen a snowstorm that enormous that late into the winter season.

three. Largest hailstone in Colorado’s recorded historical past (August)

A four.83-inch diameter hailstone was noticed in Bethune on Aug. 13, and it was later confirmed to be Colorado’s largest hailstone ever recorded. Miraculously, the hailstone solely precipitated minor injury. That was a part of an total wild week of mid-August climate, together with twin tornadoes, large hail and dozens of statewide extreme climate studies.

2. Snowpack deep into summer season (Could-July)

The snow began in February, and it didn’t cease till June. Colorado’s mountains acquired hammered with snow by a lot of the late winter and thru the spring, organising one of many newest full melts of Colorado snowpack on document.

At one level, Colorado’s snowpack was at 751% of common. That helped replenish reservoirs after back-to-back subpar snow seasons within the mountains, and it additionally helped to principally stave off wildfires final summer season.

1. Bomb cyclone (March)

This can be a storm that’ll be etched into locals’ recollections for many years to come back. Whereas snowfall totals from this large storm received’t stand out (typically 6 to 10 inches throughout the Denver space), it was the wild wind that actually set this storm aside.

Colorado Springs recorded its strongest wind gust on document (a 96-mph gust), and Denver Worldwide Airport noticed winds howl as much as 80 mph, shutting down the airport’s runways for simply the fourth time in historical past. The storm’s winds and snow all however shut down street journey for a 24-hour interval, because of a mixture of the extremely sturdy winds and heavy snowfall.

The storm additionally led to the state’s lowest stress studying on document, a 970-millibar studying in Lamar, a key indicator of the storm’s total power.