‘Colors of the Mountain’ author Da Chen dies at 57

Da Chen, the good storyteller who drew from the hardships he suffered as a persecuted little one rising up within the midst of China’s Cultural Revolution to create the critically acclaimed memoir “Colors of the Mountain,” has died at age 57.

Chen died of lung most cancers on Dec. 17, his spouse, Dr. Solar-Ling Chen, stated Tuesday from the household’s house in Temecula.

His most up-to-date e book, “Girl Under a Red Moon,” was printed three months in the past.

Chen’s breakthrough got here in 1999 with the critically acclaimed, bestselling “Colours of the Mountain,“ through which he recounted the abuses he and his household suffered throughout the latter years of the nation’s Cultural Revolution.

It was a time when the Communist Occasion and its chief, Mao Tse-tung, have been cementing their grip on energy after the nation’s 1949 revolution. Chen’s household, who had been affluent landowners, turned pariahs, as did many others.

Chen was bullied at school and ultimately kicked out to work in fields as a preteen whereas his father and grandfather, college-educated intellectuals, have been tortured and despatched to reeducation camps.

“He watched his father being hung up by his thumbs and overwhelmed and his grandfather stoned ceaselessly with rocks thrown at him by youngsters,“ Chen’s spouse stated. “He would bear numerous humiliation parades the place they might throw fruit and different issues at him. Often he was despatched to labor camps the place he labored with individuals twice his age digging irrigation trenches within the mountains.“

Finally a kindhearted instructor sneaked Chen again into college and, after Mao died in 1976, he was allowed to take the nation’s school entrance examination, on which he scored among the many highest within the nation. He was admitted to the distinguished Beijing Language and Tradition College; upon commencement he joined the college instructing English.

After being supplied a scholarship to Nebraska’s Union Faculty, Chen recalled arriving in the USA with little greater than $30 and his treasured bamboo flute. He supported himself for a time as a waiter in a Chinese language restaurant.

“He always said he was one of the best Chinese waiters in Lincoln, Neb.,” his spouse recalled, chuckling.

Quickly after his arrival in Nebraska, nonetheless, he obtained a scholarship provide from Columbia College and headed to New York.

After incomes a regulation diploma, he went to work as an funding banker on Wall Road. That’s when he additionally started to show his hand to writing, impressed by the thriller author John Grisham.

He tried twice to write down a authorized thriller like Grisham’s, recalled his spouse, who labored as his editor. She described the primary effort as terrible and the second as mediocre.

It was after the second that she informed him he ought to start out writing down these tales he’d informed his household about his early years in China.

The end result was “Colors of the Mountain,” printed to speedy acclaim.

A New York Occasions bestseller, it has been printed in seven languages and, like his different books, taught at colleges and universities.

“Despite the devastating circumstances of his childhood and adolescence, Chen recounts his coming of age with arresting simplicity,” Publishers Weekly stated of the e book. “Readers will cry along with this sad, funny boy who proves tough enough to make it, every step of the painful way.”

Different works embody “Sounds of the River,” which recounted his leaving his poor southern Chinese language city of Huangshi to attend school in Beijing.

In “Brothers: A Novel,“ Chen turned to fiction in addressing the Cultural Revolution, this time with the story of two brothers, one born into wealth because the son of a common, one other into poverty because the son of the final’s mistress.

He additionally printed a number of youngsters’s books, together with, “Wandering Warrior,“ a fantasy story set in historical China through which he stated the 11-year-old protagonist was the sort of heroic younger warrior he fantasized being.

His most up-to-date work, “Girl Under a Red Moon,” casts his real-life sister Xi Xi because the heroine throughout China’s Cultural Revolution.

Along with his spouse, Chen is survived by a daughter, Victoria; a son, Michael; and 4 siblings.

Memorial companies are pending.

