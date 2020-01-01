Colt Cabana Kissed Joey Ryan’s Package At Midnight To Ring In 2020

It’s 2020 and everybody had their very own approach of celebrating the New Yr. Some individuals went to mattress early. Others stayed up and watched the ball drop. Colt Cabana had one other approach of celebrating.

Colt Cabana discovered himself within the ring at Bar Wrestling whereas the ball dropped. Because the followers cheered the truth that they made it to 2020, Auld Lang Syne performed and everybody was having a superb time.

The custom is that it is advisable kiss your love because the New Yr comes alongside. Colt Cabana was proper subsequent to Joey Ryan so he took this chance to plant a kiss on Ryan’s mighty penis.

Cabana later tweeted out saying:

A whole lot of homophobia in wrestling (life) today. 2020, let’s change that!

You possibly can take a look at the clip under and Pleased New Yr!