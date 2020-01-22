Column: A county-owned homeless service center in the old St. Vincent hospital? It just might happen

Typically the wheels grind slowly within the halls of energy, however L.A. County supervisors accredited a plan Tuesday afternoon to waste no time making ready a bid to purchase St. Vincent Medical Heart and switch it right into a homeless providers heart.

Supervisor Hilda Solis, citing the county’s rising disaster — on the identical day the most recent homeless depend was set to start — launched a movement calling on the county to enter the bidding course of as soon as the hospital clears chapter court docket proceedings. And the groundwork was already being laid by Sachi Hamai, the county’s chief govt officer.

“I want to move forward swiftly,” stated Hamai, including that she would favor a money buy slightly than a lease or rental settlement.

The present house owners have requested for bidders to maneuver rapidly, submitting proposals by Feb. 7. Solis requested employees to discover the easiest way for the county to fund a bid for the property and pull collectively a proposed buy plan by subsequent week, so the supervisors can hold issues transferring.

I first wrote about St. Vincent every week in the past, when reader Patricia McVerry contacted me to say she noticed information that the hospital had been given permission by a chapter choose to stop operation. With so many homeless encampments close by, McVerry stated, why not repurpose the hospital?

The day of that column I heard from L.A. Metropolis Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who stated he had been fascinated with that very thought, and he launched a council decision to discover all choices two days later. After which I spoke to Solis, who despatched me a draft of her county movement Friday night.

To be sincere, I’m extra accustomed to listening to public officers name for blue ribbon panels and six-month feasibility research, which are sometimes methods to place off doing something in any respect. So the momentum right here is refreshing, regardless that we’re early within the course of, with plenty of work to be completed and no assure the county will get what it’s after.

However at this level, with roughly 60,000 homeless folks within the county and a crucial scarcity of nearly each kind of short- and long-term housing in addition to medical care and habit rehab, there’s no time to sit down round speaking about what to do.

That is the time to maneuver rapidly, be artistic, and make the most of present assets reminiscent of unused or under-utilized buildings across the county.

It’s been taking years and costing a small fortune to construct new supportive housing, so taking full benefit of a 366-bed hospital that doesn’t require main renovation to supply rapid advantages is a no brainer. Particularly when the county is recording three homeless deaths every single day. .

The county is intimately aware of St. Vincent, having made a proposal to purchase the venerable facility at threerd and Alvarado streets final 12 months, solely to lose out to a better bidder.

“The county’s intent is not to operate SVMC as a hospital,” Solis stated in her movement, however to accomplice with non-public or non-profit organizations and supply an array of homeless providers.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas stated the providers may embrace a behavioral well being heart, recuperative care beds and a sobering heart. He stated one objective could be for the providers to be a substitute for incarceration, and “that would be much more cost effective” and have higher outcomes than locking folks up.

In the meanwhile, a number of thousand folks with psychological sickness are in county jails.

“This is one heck of an opportunity. Let’s take advantage of it,” Ridley-Thomas stated Tuesday in endorsing the Solis movement, which gained unanimous approval.

After all, there’s nonetheless the cash hurdle. It’s not but clear what the hospital will price, though county officers are hoping the chapter standing will decrease the worth. Hamai and others are exploring funding sources and may even see if the state may also help out. I say, hit the feds up, too. President Trump says he desires to assist clear up homelessness on the West Coast, and right here’s a terrific alternative to place some cash behind the lip-flapping.

The hospital, which dates again a century and a half and was run for many years by the Daughters of Charity, as soon as had about 1,000 workers, lots of whom have retired or discovered different jobs because the hospital steadily scaled again its operations. Solis stated she desires the county to search out methods to help the remaining workers slightly than simply chopping them free. And possibly some may be retrained and keep put.

St Vincent is owned by Verity Well being System, which took the hospital into chapter 11 in 2018. As I wrote final week, the collectors embrace the hospital system’s former administration firm, Integrity Healthcare, which is managed by entrepreneur-physician Patrick Quickly-Shiong’s firm NantWorks. Quickly-Shiong additionally owns the L.A. Instances.

St. Vincent’s long-standing problem, native sources informed me, was that it operated basically as a charity hospital, with many low-income sufferers and public reimbursement charges that didn’t cowl the price of their care. It appears unlikely, these sources stated, that one other firm would danger making a run at persevering with to function St. Vincent as a traditional hospital.

But when the county can pay money for the property, the potential to do one thing artistic is immense. There’s room and gear for medical care, areas designed for residential care, and a big, separate workplace constructing that may very well be used for workers and administration.

With the proper management and design, St. Vincent may develop into a mannequin for multifaceted homeless care. And O’Farrell desires to discover everlasting supportive housing on a vacant lot to the west of the hospital, close to a present constructing of senior housing and never removed from the St. Vincent Meals on Wheels headquarters.

The scuttlebutt on the homeless depend, set to start Tuesday night time, is that the numbers are prone to go up slightly than down. The tally gained’t be identified for a lot of weeks.

But when, as anticipated, the depend spikes — and even when it stays at roughly the identical degree — there’s going to be even better public strain for these in cost to give you solutions.

St. Vincent must be one in all them.

