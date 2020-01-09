Column: In his second year, Newsom needs to start producing results and focus on the achievable

The principle rap on Gov. Gavin Newsom after one 12 months in workplace is that his focus is simply too scattered. He doesn’t prioritize. However there’s an indication that might be altering.

When a politician — or anybody — battles on too many fronts, the fighter’s power is unfold skinny and weakened. Typically, there’s not a lot of a struggle in any respect.

However on Tuesday, previous to Newsom releasing his annual state finances proposal on Friday, a senior advisor signaled that the governor might be sharpening his technique and narrowing his focus in 2020.

“There are three top priorities,” communications director Daniel Zingale mentioned when requested about Newsom’s agenda for the 12 months. “Homelessness, healthcare affordability and wildfires.”

Final 12 months, after promising voters the moon whereas operating for election, each challenge gave the impression to be a high precedence for the brand new governor. That included inexpensive housing, constructing extra housing of all types and resolving age-old water wars.

There wasn’t a lot progress on these advanced points, though some restricted lease management was enacted. Additionally accredited had been potential fines for native governments refusing to allow extra housing development.

Requested whether or not Newsom could be specializing in fewer state issues this 12 months, Zingale hesitated to reply. We’ll want to look at how this performs out, however possibly the governor discovered a lesson about prioritizing.

The advisor mentioned that with homelessness, Newsom “now has an idea what is working and feels it’s important to double down. Same with wildfires.”

Really, on homelessness, there was a flurry of exercise by state and native governments — and $1 billion appropriated by Sacramento for emergency shelters and psychological well being — however nothing appears to be working but. On Monday, the federal authorities estimated California had 128,777 homeless people final 12 months — round one-third of all homeless individuals within the nation.

Newsom revealed the homelessness piece of his 2020-21 finances proposal Tuesday. He’ll ask lawmakers for greater than $1.four billion to bolster state and native efforts to get homeless individuals off the streets.

Included is a singular new program to faucet into Medi-Cal healthcare cash to assist the mentally ailing discover shelter and therapy. Greater than half the funds would come from the federal authorities.

Regarding wildfires, Newsom will suggest spending much more cash to beef up firefighting crews and gear, and clear forests of flamable bushes and brush. Fortuitously for him, the state treasury continues to be overflowing with tax income.

Homelessness and wildfires clearly ought to be high priorities for any governor. Homelessness is a high quality of life, well being and security challenge — not just for the homeless, however all individuals who’d like to make use of downtown streets.

California has at all times suffered wildfires, however that is getting ridiculous. Additionally unacceptable are energy shutoffs by personal utilities attempting to stop wildfire ignition by their defective gear.

The healthcare precedence is in regards to the governor attempting to make prescribed drugs extra inexpensive.

Sacramento insiders and pursuits have various opinions about whether or not Newsom ought to have emulated former Gov. Jerry Brown and targeting only one or two — possibly three at most — points at a time.

Brown was a savvy outdated political professional who might shortly dimension up a proposal’s prospects and would shun preventing shedding battles.

As soon as I wrote that Newsom — a former baseball pitcher at Santa Clara College — appeared to swing at each pitch on the state Capitol, a lot of them out of the strike zone.

Newsom later informed a USA Immediately interviewer that he’s “not capable of not trying to solve a problem. … If [the] critique is we’re swinging at a lot of pitches, absolutely that’s fair criticism.”

However, he added: “Do I tell a senior citizen, ‘Sorry, I can’t help with your prescription because my team says I just need to focus on a couple of things?’ Do you tell kids, ‘Preschool can’t be a priority because my communications staff thinks I should stay on wildfires?’”

Democratic marketing consultant Steve Maviglio, who was communications director for Gov. Grey Davis, one other faculty ballplayer, says: “When you swing at a lot of pitches, you hit a lot of foul balls. He should focus on hitting a few out of the park.”

However some applaud Newsom for not limiting his scope.

“Some people think he’s taking on more than he should,” says Allan Zaremberg, president of the California Chamber of Commerce. “But I say there are a lot of issues out there that need to be addressed in this diverse state. I would never fault him for trying. Different issues are important to different people. I’ve got to give him credit.”

Dan Dunmoyer, president of the California Constructing Trade Assn. — the home-building foyer — provides Newsom “high marks” for “sticking his neck out” towards native governments and pushing them to allow extra housing development.

In fact, to date it hasn’t labored.

Veteran political lawyer Steve Merksamer, who was Gov. George Deukmejian’s chief of employees, says:

“Folks give a governor within the first 12 months full good thing about doubt on whether or not he fulfills his guarantees. The second 12 months, the good thing about doubt begins to recede. This governor made extra guarantees than any governor I’ve seen.

“This isn’t a criticism,” Merksamer continues, “however it’s the time to place up or shut up. Taking over points different individuals haven’t is ok, however that’s not the query. It’s taking them on and fixing them.

“It’s time to fish or lower bait. It’s the second 12 months.”

Newsom most likely is aware of that.