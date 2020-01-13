Column: Newsom has had lots of luck as governor. He’ll need it for his long list of priorities

Every governor is exclusive. Gov. Gavin Newsom definitely is completely different.

Jerry Brown was a narrowly centered political pragmatist after evolving from an formidable younger insurgent rock star.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was a stressed entertainer.

Grey Davis was risk-averse.

Pete Wilson was a scrapper.

George Deukmejian was a rock that might transfer.

Ronald Reagan: a real believer.

Pat Brown: builder.

Newsom? He’s the fortunate one. That’s his most important trait to this point.

He’s fortunate as a result of the state treasury retains overflowing with tax income. There’s ample cash to spend freely and nonetheless save. In contrast to his predecessors — notably Jerry Brown and Schwarzenegger — Newsom hasn’t had needed to whack in style state packages to steadiness the books, angering allies.

Newsom’s additionally fortunate as a result of each legislative homes are managed by supermajorities of fellow Democrats. They don’t want Republicans for something.

And since residents 10 years in the past lowered the legislative vote requirement for passing a finances from two-thirds to a easy majority, getting a state spending plan accepted is straightforward. Summerlong finances deadlocks that tarnished the pictures of all Sacramento politicians are an unpleasant historical past.

Newsom is fortunate as a result of he has no vital political rivals. Republicans are too weak. Democrats don’t dare. He isn’t pressured politically — besides maybe to start positioning himself for a presidential run in 4 or eight years. The governor says he’s not . All of them say that at this stage.

The telegenic 52-year-old is beginning to present faint streaks of grey in his coiffured hair that might flip into a pleasing presidential look when the time comes.

However for the second, the governor’s focus should be on the mundane matter of state budgeting.

Newsom performed a outstanding briefing for reporters on his proposed $222.2-billion state finances Friday. He stood at a lectern for almost 100 minutes delivering a nonstop, uninterrupted monologue on particulars of his spending plan, protecting a variety of topics and spewing out reams of numbers.

Then for the following 70 minutes he addressed each query any reporter had, though some queries weren’t truly answered.

The second-year governor was spectacular in his information of specifics and appeared to enjoy delving into the wonky weeds.

“Two hours and 51 minutes. YEA!,” Senate Majority Chief Bob Hertzberg of Van Nuys declared in a written assertion. “For us policy wonks, this is as good as it gets.”

Sure, such gubernatorial enthusiasm for the nuts and bolts of governing and his willingness to publicly share his views are admirable.

That mentioned, Newsom should be essentially the most long-winded governor in California historical past and unquestionably within the fashionable period. You’d assume a 100-minute monologue may very well be condensed right into a extra listener-friendly, efficient, message-driven abstract lasting a half-hour tops.

It was harking back to Newsom’s time as San Francisco mayor in 2008. Quite than delivering a customary State of the Metropolis speech, he positioned a 7½-hour eye-glazer on his YouTube channel. It bombed.

Newsom started his marathon monologue Friday by warning it was going to be lengthy, explaining: “I want you to know what my priorities are. I want you to know what matters to me.”

However, as chronicled by Occasions reporters Taryn Luna and Phil Willon, “no topic was too big, no detail too small: tampon taxes, a looming economic downturn, billion-dollar pension liabilities and the food on school lunch trays.”

In addition to fortunate, Newsom is broadly centered — which may imply unfocused.

When there’s a lengthy checklist of priorities, nothing is an actual precedence.

Newsom spent 40 minutes speaking solely about training, together with preschools and little one care, as if he have been working for state superintendent of public instruction. He was passionate, notably about particular training, noting that as a toddler he battled dyslexia.

“It’s a miracle I’m here,” he mentioned.

Newsom instructed spending $84 billion of the $153-billion basic fund on Okay-12 colleges and group faculties. (Earlier Occasions tales have spelled out exactly what Newsom proposed for training and different state packages.)

Discussing training for 40 minutes would counsel it’s a significant Newsom precedence. However it was not included among the many “three top priorities” for 2020 — “homelessness, healthcare affordability and wildfires” — introduced by a senior gubernatorial advisor earlier than the finances rollout.

The healthcare and homelessness priorities embody two modern concepts that provide nice promise if Newsom can develop them as he envisions.

One is the governor’s proposal for California to grow to be the primary state to promote its personal model of generic prescribed drugs. The purpose is for the state to barter quantity offers and supply low cost costs for shoppers, thereby lowering drug worth gouging.

However Newsom didn’t present particulars about which medication he has in thoughts. He mentioned the state is negotiating however wouldn’t say with whom.

On homelessness, Newsom needs to make use of the Medi-Cal program — California’s model of federal Medicaid healthcare for the poor — to assist home and deal with mentally unwell individuals residing on the road. That makes a lot sense and will have been carried out years in the past.

“We believe there’s a tremendous [funding] capacity in the system today that isn’t being utilized,” the governor mentioned.

However that may require federal approval as a result of main Medi-Cal funding comes from Washington. And it doesn’t assist that the Newsom and Trump administrations are consistently at one another’s throats.

“If we could move away from these tweets to responsible policy making,” the governor mentioned, not ending the sentence.

Newsom is hoping for the last word luck: a change of presidents in November.