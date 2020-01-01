Column: The year is 2020 and so is my vision: Some predictions for the new year

Right here we go once more, beginning off on a brand new yr and a brand new decade. The yr is 2020, and my imaginative and prescient is simply too, so right here’s what I see coming:

The ocean will rise, the bottom will shake, the fires will rage, the state will sue the Trump administration each Tuesday and generally on Thursday, some folks will flee, others will arrive, the price of housing will rise, the variety of homeless folks will develop, and the bullet prepare won’t depart the station.

Wait a minute, that was final yr’s prediction.

Truly, name me naive, however I’m going to exit on a limb this yr and predict a little bit of motion in 2020 on new methods to handle homelessness.

Don’t misinterpret that. I stated “a bit of.” Homelessness is right here to remain in California, the place wealth drives up costs, we don’t construct sufficient new housing, and much too many individuals earn wages that don’t cowl the hire.

However the public demand for options has heated up, and the state is exploring methods to place extra roofs over extra heads.

And if all goes as deliberate, a Hollywood pilot program based mostly on an Italian mannequin will start an bold effort to shred forms and different impediments to housing and serving the world’s most severely mentally disabled residents.

The venture is fraught with challenges, however this early within the yr, I’m pretending to be an optimist.

Besides relating to the Dodgers.

Cease questioning once they’re lastly going to win one other World Sequence. I can inform you proper now the subsequent victory parade will likely be in 2038, when Clayton Kershaw’s son is within the beginning rotation. The Dodgers signed an $Eight-billion-plus broadcast cope with the satan in 2013, leaving 1000’s of loyal followers with out TV protection, and I hereby predict the blackout curse won’t finish for one more 18 years.

The Clippers, nevertheless, will win the NBA championship. No, not the Lakers, who don’t work as laborious because the Clippers. Write it down and take me to lunch when it occurs.

Talking of lunch, I predict this would be the yr the Los Angeles Occasions corrects a grave oversight and provides Los Tacos, on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, to its record of greatest eating places.

This isn’t meals you need to eat. It’s meals you should eat, particularly for those who simply misplaced your job, somebody left you, or Donald Trump will get reelected.

Go together with the #three mixture, and thank the heavens you reside in a nook of the world the place you may get cheese enchiladas at three a.m., ought to the necessity come up (open 24 hours, and I as soon as had lunch there with billionaire Eli Broad, I child you not).

Whereas I’m with reference to eating places, I’m reminded of my pet peeve of 2019.

You stroll right into a restaurant, they ask when you have a reservation, you say sure, and so they say “perfect.”

They ask for those who’d like faucet water or bottled water, you say faucet, and so they say “perfect.”

They ask for those who’d like anything, you say no simply the invoice, and so they say “perfect.”

My query:

Why?

That is all of the extra cause to eat at Los Tacos. No one says “perfect,” and they may not even discuss to you, which is OK.

One other pet peeve of 2019: the New York Occasions telling Californians how we’re doing or how we’re feeling.

“It’s the End of California As We Know It,” we had been knowledgeable in October. The NYT defined to us rubes that “at the heart of our state’s rot” is “a failure to live sustainably.”

We’re not with out sin, however as I move one other electrical automotive, look past a cluster of windmills and into the glare of photo voltaic farm reflections, huh?

Then, this week, the NYT started its newest doomsday story with a flimsy anecdote about somebody who had lived within the Bay Space since 2004, ran for workplace in San Francisco, misplaced, and moved to Denver together with her household due to California’s many issues.

Good riddance, say I.

“California is at a crossroads,” stated the NYT.

Guess what? Everyone is; each metropolis, each state is at a crossroads.

The nation is at a crossroads.

We’ve bought a president who stated he may shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue in New York and get away with it, and it seems he wasn’t kidding.

A president, I would add, who’s actively and aggressively attempting to pollute our air and water, who believes scientists are crackpots, who’s an inspiration to white supremacists, who has whiffed on all his main marketing campaign guarantees (a listing topped by cheaper, higher healthcare for all), however for all that, may nonetheless get reelected.

That, my pals, is a nation at a crossroads.

California, to be clear, does certainly have main social and financial issues, which we don’t need assistance figuring out, thanks very a lot, New York Occasions. And it additionally has main property.

Sort of like New York.

Besides that New York doesn’t have our seashores, and within the yr 2020, within the noble reason for seaside entry for all, Gov. Gavin Newsom and I’ll kayak collectively from Gaviota State Park to Hollister Ranch.

Just a few months in the past I bought a name from Newsom’s workplace asking if I may meet him in Gaviota, so we may paddle north. I had written concerning the Hollister residents’ lengthy combat to maintain us locked out, and their argument that if the good unwashed need to go to, they will take a look at the customarily treacherous waters and try to go to by sea.

Jerry Brown by no means requested me to go kayaking. Ronald Reagan didn’t name and say, hey, let’s go for a horseback experience, amigo. Arnold Schwarzenegger by no means invited me to go mountain climbing (although he as soon as referred to as and requested me to fulfill him in Lengthy Seashore for a cigar, and I fortunately obliged).

However this yr, if Hollister residents proceed to flout the general public’s constitutional proper to entry all of the state’s seashores, they should reply to me and the governor and a motley flotilla of scurvy sea canine. We are going to arrive by sea, plant a flag and combat to the loss of life. You learn it right here first.

Bear with me now, as a result of for those who’re stealing a break from the Rose Parade, or a ballgame, otherwise you’re having hassle lifting your head off a pillow, I’ve only one final remark to share earlier than you embrace the brand new yr.

It’s unhappy to notice that two extra newspapers in California have ended their run, as reported by my colleague Brittny Mejia. Sierra County’s Mountain Messenger, as soon as printed by Mark Twain, and the Martinez Information-Gazette, which I used to learn day by day, are going out of enterprise.

These losses — the silencing of voices — are blows to the neighborhood and to the mission of preserving the bastards trustworthy.

No newspaper operates with out blind spots and deficiencies, however there is no such thing as a greater information operation west of the Hudson than the Los Angeles Occasions, and no higher supply of accountability journalism in California.

On this, my 45th yr as a journalist, my colleagues in sports activities, in leisure, in overseas, nationwide, state and native information, are a day by day inspiration, and I’m proud to be their colleague. I’m nonetheless a reader first and study multitudes every day by going surfing or by turning pages.

Because of subscribers on your continued assist (and disgrace on those that learn with out subscribing). In these tumultuous political occasions, I’m reminded of the Thomas Jefferson quote on the previous Occasions car parking zone in downtown Los Angeles:

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Glad new yr.

