Column: This immigration attorney understands her clients. She’s undocumented, too

On Friday morning, lawyer Lizbeth Mateo went to immigration court docket in downtown Los Angeles to signify a consumer with whom she has one thing in widespread.

She’s undocumented, too.

Mateo wore a navy blue go well with, carried a binder full of court docket data and introduced herself to the immigration choose conducting a listening to. She has no extra safety from arrest and deportation than any of her purchasers, however that’s not one thing she thinks about on the job.

Mateo defined to the choose that her consumer — a middle-aged man who has lived within the U.S. for 3 many years — has a daughter who’s turning into a naturalized citizen and has agreed to sponsor her father. The person additionally has a long-pending asylum case. The choose, whose calendar is jammed, set a court docket date for subsequent January. The case backlog in California was 178,000 as of final November, with greater than 1 million instances stacked up nationally.

Mateo says her personal standing doesn’t come up in court docket, and she or he’s by no means certain whether or not judges or different legal professionals know that the polished, savvy 34-year-old lady advocating on behalf of her purchasers doesn’t have authorized standing herself.

“I’m a walking contradiction,” Mateo had advised me a day earlier in her Wilmington legislation workplace.

I’d heard about Mateo and determined this could be a very good time to pay a go to. With Donald Trump within the White Home and an election yr upon us, immigration goes to stay on the middle of nationwide political debate in 2020. And California will proceed to be derided by critics as a carnival of soft-headed, pro-immigration liberals run amok.

A spot the place somebody who’s undocumented generally is a lawyer, thanks partly to a state Supreme Courtroom ruling in 2014.

And even serve on a state fee.

“While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities,” Kevin de León stated in March of 2018 when, as Senate president professional tem, he appointed Mateo to an unpaid submit on a state advisory committee finding out methods to assist underserved college students go to school.

De León stated on the time that Mateo “embodies California values and the American dream,” and he referred to as her “a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country.”

Two folks took lots of warmth for that appointment.

“I got death threats, the whole bit,” says De León, who’s now working for Los Angeles Metropolis Council. He stated he nonetheless stands by Mateo, although, and that she is “living the courage of her convictions” by being open about her standing quite than cowering within the shadows.

Lizbeth Mateo says her personal standing doesn’t come up in court docket, and she or he’s by no means certain whether or not judges or different legal professionals know that the polished, savvy lady advocating on behalf of her purchasers doesn’t have authorized standing herself. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Occasions)

“There were some really angry people who said really nasty things,” stated Mateo, whose critics discovered her on social media and referred to as her workplace with tirades and bodily threats. “They said ICE is coming, they’re going to report me and they hope Trump sends the Army.”

However Mateo will not be the kind who’s simply shaken, and her story helps clarify her spirit.

She grew up in a time and place, in southern Mexico, wherein few girls went to school, however she was decided to interrupt by. A few of her aunts tried to steer her towards cooking and tortilla making, however she was extra occupied with hanging out on the library.

In sixth grade, a instructor handed again a math take a look at and advised Mateo she had flubbed it. She was strolling away when the instructor requested if she actually believed she received the solutions flawed.

No, Mateo stated. And she or he was proper.

“When someone tells you something is wrong and you know it’s right,” Mateo recollects the instructor saying, “you have to defend your work.”

In her coronary heart, even at such a younger age, she knew she needed to be a lawyer.

She was 14 when he dad and mom determined to threat a border crossing in pursuit of better alternative for Mateo and her two brothers. She says that they had plenty of family in California, a few of them right here legally. She was underneath the impression the plan was for her dad and mom to make some cash after which transfer everybody again dwelling two years later.

However they stayed. Lizbeth went to Venice Excessive, struggled with English, couldn’t make sense of L.A., and was depressing at first.

“I couldn’t stand being in school, didn’t understand things and felt isolated and very stupid. In Mexico, I was outgoing and always raising my hand and answering questions,” Mateo stated. “I remember one day I came home crying and told my mom I wanted to go back to Oaxaca and live with my grandmother. She said OK, we’ll send you back if that’s what you want. But you have to wait because we don’t have any money.”

However she caught it out, together with her father telling her college was all that mattered, and earlier than lengthy she was taking faculty prep lessons. Her coronary heart was damaged when she realized her faculty choices is likely to be restricted as a result of she was undocumented, and she or he briefly thought-about enlisting within the U.S. Navy.

However after Venice Excessive she went to Santa Monica Faculty, then received a level at Cal State Northridge, solely to be discouraged once more when she found that her job prospects and grad college alternatives have been restricted by her standing.

“For a long time I was angry and there was a lot of resentment,” Mateo stated, however she channeled all that power right into a trigger. She linked up with different undocumented college students to foyer for the doomed Dream Act, which might have offered a pathway to citizenship for undocumented youths who have been delivered to the U.S. as youngsters.

Maria Peniche, left, Lizbeth Mateo and Adriana Gil Diaz, who staged a dangerous protest with 5 others on the U.S.-Mexico border in 2013, greet immigrant rights organizers in Tucson shortly after federal officers launched them from immigration detention. (Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Occasions)

In 2013, Mateo and eight different activists — they have been often called the Dream 9 — made headlines by touring south of the border after which coming again north to protest immigration coverage and 9 million deportations in the course of the Obama administration.

Some immigration reform activists cheered, whereas others feared the tactic may sabotage the possibilities of reform. Mateo and the others have been arrested and Mateo was locked up for 2 weeks earlier than being launched again into the U.S.

It was simply in time for her to start lessons on the College of Santa Clara, the place she had been accepted into the legislation college.

The primary yr of legislation college will be brutally tough and the materially dreadfully dry, stated professor Michelle Oberman, who taught Mateo’s contract legislation class. Mateo, the professor recalled, wasn’t certain legislation college was for her regardless of a need “to pursue justice,” as if it have been her ethical obligation.

“There was a level of determination that is very rare and inspirational and … what was amazing was that she led others,” stated Oberman. “She’s a hero of mine and in this day of big egos she’s quite centered. … It’s all in the service of others and it’s not about her. That’s what’s most singularly impressive.”

Mateo received her legislation diploma, she handed the bar, she labored at a nonprofit defending immigrant victims of wage theft, and she or he opened her personal legislation workplace in Wilmington two years in the past, the place a few third of her instances contain immigration.

Lizbeth Mateo, left, who staged a dangerous border protest with eight others on the U.S.-Mexico border in 2013, shares a smile with Benito Miller Deale in Tucson, minutes after she was launched from immigration detention. (Cindy Carcamo / Los Angeles Occasions)

The Dream Act by no means made it, however DACA (Deferred Motion for Childhood Arrivals) grew to become legislation underneath President Obama in 2012. In an ironic twist, Mateo’s software for DACA safety was denied as a result of leaving the nation for the Dream 9 protest disqualified her.

Luis Angel Reyes Savalza, the San Francisco lawyer who has represented Mateo’s combat for DACA safety, is himself undocumented. However he has DACA safety, and stated he is aware of of just one different lawyer in america in addition to Mateo who’s undocumented and has no DACA safety.

“Any of us with DACA owe Lizbeth and the movement,” stated Reyes Savalza.

I requested if he feared that on this fevered political local weather, Mateo may very well be deported.

“I wouldn’t say I worry about her. I’d say I’m very much inspired by her, and she’s inspired many others in her outspokenness and her activism,” Reyes Savalza stated. “I do think she’s taking a very calculated risk, and I think it speaks to the kind of person she is that she puts community first.”

Mateo advised me she was not shocked by Trump’s focus, as a candidate, on folks dwelling illegally within the U.S., or on his blaming immigrants for a number of the nation’s woes. She was disenchanted, although, by Democratic candidates who didn’t reply extra forcefully.

She desires to imagine there will likely be a pathway to citizenship sometime for folks like her, individuals who have struggled, contributed, dreamed. She desires to imagine there’s a future for her right here, the place she has lived for many of her life.

The US will not be excellent, Mateo stated, “but it provides opportunities. So much so that someone like me, who came from a tiny town in Oaxaca — with parents who only finished sixth grade, nothing more — could make it and become an attorney.”

