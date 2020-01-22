Column: You thought the Dodgers lost the 2017 and 2018 World Series? Not according to the L.A. City Council

Hey Dodgers followers, maintain on a minute.

Bear in mind these two heartbreaking World Sequence losses in 2017 and 2018 to the Houston Astros and Boston Pink Sox? After all you do, however lastly, simply earlier than spring coaching units everybody up for one more yr of disappointment, there’s excellent news.

You possibly can cease crying in your $16 Dodgers beer, as a result of we gained each championships. Or so the Los Angeles Metropolis Council says.

By a unanimous tally, the council voted Tuesday to request that each championships be awarded to the Dodgers as a result of their opponents had been stealing indicators.

This opens up a limiteless set of potentialities. Possibly the council can persuade someone that I used to be cheated out of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Come on, of us. Is that this what we’re decreased to? A frivolous, meaningless declaration crammed with whereases and therefores to faux our boys in blue had been winners?

“WHEREAS…the Astros put a camera in center field, stole the catcher’s signals to the opposing pitcher and then conveyed the signs to the batter by banging on a garbage can or sending texts” blah blah blah blah blah.

I’ll say, nonetheless, that this poses a take a look at of character for native Dodgers die-hards, who’ve loads to contemplate.

Can a self-respecting fan be ok with the prospect of a second-hand trophy? Come on, individuals. Even the man within the TV automotive business, who will get his sister’s hand-me-down station wagon, has sufficient delight to say no method.

And if all it could have taken to win the crown was a intelligent little bit of larceny, can Dodgers followers truly say they wouldn’t have been comfortable to take their cue from the Astros?

I imply, the Astros’ transgressions didn’t actually price them that a lot. They had been fined a mere $5 million for his or her sins, they sacrificed a number of draft picks and their supervisor and basic supervisor obtained sacked.

That’s a cut price, proper? The Dodgers pocketed greater than $eight billion for a TV rights deal that meant thousands and thousands of Southern Californians may now not get the video games on TV. The group may simply deal with a $5 million advantageous for stealing a number of indicators and eventually profitable a title.

On the ethical relativity scale, whose coronary heart is darker? The Astros bosses who discovered the way to cheat higher than the opposite cheaters, or the Dodgers bosses who fattened their wallets however stiffed their followers and may’t even ship a victory parade?

And by the way in which, I don’t find out about you, however I’m shocked, shocked, shocked to listen to that there’s dishonest in baseball.

That is the game with gamers who, not that way back, grew muscular tissues on their muscular tissues.

The game with gamers whose heads and rear ends doubled in measurement each couple of years.

The game with pipsqueaks hitting baseballs over the moon whereas trying to bunt, all because of performance-enhancing medication.

And right here’s the deal:

Crew house owners had been in on the steroid scandal and the pooh-bahs of Main League baseball additionally knew precisely what was occurring, however all of them zipped their lips for years.

Why?

As a result of residence run data and attendance data had been shattered. The nightly missile launch spectacle was cash within the financial institution, and greed was good even when it meant that the sport’s all-time nice heroes — Hank Aaron and Mickey Mantle, amongst others — had been kicked to the curb whereas the juicers jacked.

These are the sorts of individuals we’re coping with within the nice American pasttime, so why would anybody assume it’s solely the Astros and the Pink Sox who stole indicators?

After I requested councilmen Paul Koretz and Gil Cedillo if the Dodgers had instructed they introduce the decision, the reply was no. It could appear like bitter grapes if the Dodgers took the lead, Koretz stated, including that somebody needed to take a stand towards a rising tradition of dishonest in society.

This is identical metropolis council that final month unanimously accepted a legislation that restricted marketing campaign contributions from actual property builders however left watchdogs aghast in any respect the loopholes. Apart from, the light-weight legislation — which gained’t do a lot to alter Metropolis Corridor’s pay-to-play tradition — doesn’t even go into impact for 2 years.

However I digress. Again to the subject at hand, isn’t it slightly curious that the Dodgers’ administration and gamers haven’t made that massive of a stink concerning the signal stealing scandal? And isn’t it simply as curious that we haven’t heard all that a lot from the opposite groups in baseball?

When you’re questioning why, this is perhaps of curiosity:

Sports activities Illustrated quoted sources who stated “various Astros personnel told MLB investigators about eight other teams who used technology to steal signs in 2017 or 2018 — such was the culture of the time.”

Gamers get traded routinely. Are we to consider gamers traded from the Astros or Pink Sox to different organizations didn’t inform their new groups how the scheme labored, so it might be copied?

When steroids had been as frequent in baseball as bubble gum and chewing tobacco, a code of silence saved a lid on dishonest for a very long time. Within the case of signal stealing, former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers broke the code and spilled the beans, for which he was chastised by Corridor of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez.

“Whatever happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse, and Fiers broke the rules,” Martinez stated.

The Astros elevated the science of dishonest, however Fiers is the one who broke the foundations?

Little doubt, there’s a transparent benefit to a batter who is aware of what pitch is dashing his method. However the variables in baseball are many, and outcomes are decided by managing decisions, by luck, by expertise, by who performs finest beneath strain and by who comes by within the clutch, whether or not they know what pitches are coming or not.

When the vote was tallied Tuesday, Councilman Bob Blumenfield stated he supported the proposal by Koretz and Cedillo however thought it went too far, and that the Dodgers have to “win it for real” subsequent yr quite than be given trophies with asterisks on them.

However on the off likelihood that Main League Baseball caves and awards the 2017 and 2018 championships to the Dodgers, meet me on the victory parade.

I’ll be the man carrying a bag over his head and banging on a rubbish can.

