Comcast files motion to dismiss Altitude Sports lawsuit, balks at aggressive discovery requests

January 15, 2020
Comcast pushed again in opposition to Altitude Sports activities’ lawsuit in opposition to the cable big for alleged violations of federal antitrust legal guidelines Tuesday evening, submitting motions to dismiss the case and a keep for discovery to delay disclosing proof.

Altitude, blacked-out from Comcast since September in stalled negotiations for carriage rights, filed its lawsuit in November. It claimed Comcast “wants to extinguish competition from Altitude” by slicing its monetary dedication by as much as 50% and dropping Altitude subscribers to a dearer “sports tier” package deal with fewer subscribers reached.

Comcast responded Tuesday with a pair of courtroom filings aiming to discredit Altitude’s lawsuit. In addition they argued that the impartial regional sports activities community’s aggressive discovery requests — 25 reality witnesses and 55 paperwork per facet — are an effort to leverage carriage rights negotiations transferring ahead.

“Instead of negotiating with Comcast in good faith to reach a mutually acceptable deal, Altitude filed meritless legal claims in an attempt to force Comcast to pay more than Altitude’s content is worth,” Comcast spokeswoman Leslie Oliver stated in an announcement to The Denver Publish. “We think it’s unfair to our customers who do not want to watch the games to overpay to subsidize a network that has numerous distribution options in addition to Comcast, such as other video service providers, online video channels and directly to consumers.”

