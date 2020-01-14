January 14, 2020 | eight:13am

A army plane flying Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to Guatemala was compelled to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when its touchdown gear didn’t retract, in keeping with a report.

The aircraft dumped gasoline whereas circling earlier than touchdown about 40 minutes after it had taken off, in keeping with NBC Information.

Ross received on one other aircraft and took off for Guatemala, the place he’s main the American delegation to incoming President Alejandro Giammattei Falla’s inauguration Tuesday.