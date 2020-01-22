Commercial Vehicles From Noida To Delhi Stopped Over Republic Day

Business automobiles might be restricted on January 25 and 26, the police stated.

Noida:

Entry of business automobiles to Delhi from Noida might be barred from 11 pm on Wednesday until the top of Republic Day rehearsal on Thursday, officers stated.

Related restrictions can be in place once more from 11 pm on January 25 and 26, the Noida Visitors Police stated.

“All commercial vehicles which have to go to Rajasthan, Haryana, or Punjab are advised to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the period of restriction,” it stated in a press release.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had additionally issued a site visitors advisory for the complete costume rehearsal on January 23 and Republic Day celebration on January 26.

The rehearsal will take the identical route as that of the parade on Republic Day. The parade rehearsal will begin at 9.50 am on Thursday from Vijay Chowk and can proceed to Crimson Fort, in accordance with the officers.

The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and conclude at Crimson Fort by way of Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, the assertion stated.

Visitors on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate might be restricted from 6 pm on Wednesday until the rehearsal is over on Thursday and 6 pm on Saturday until the parade concludes on Sunday, the advisory stated.