Committed To Keep Assam Outside Citizenship Act: Asom Gana Parishad

AGP desires Assam to be out of the purview of CAA like the opposite northeastern states

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the ruling coalition accomplice in Assam, Saturday mentioned the occasion is with the indigenous folks of Assam and is dedicated to protecting the state exterior the purview of the Citizenship Modification Act.

AGP working president Keshab Mahanta asserted that the occasion additionally desires safeguards for the native folks along with clause six of the Assam Accord that gives constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to guard, protect and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identification and heritage of the Assamese folks.

AGP has been criticised throughout the state for its lone MP within the Rajya Sabha Birendra Prasad Baishya voting in favour of the Citizenship Modification Invoice after talking in opposition to it in Parliament.

Stating that AGP desires Assam to be out of the purview of CAA like the opposite northeastern states, Mr Mahanta, who can also be a minister within the Sarbananda Sonowal cupboard, instructed newsmen We have now filed a petition within the Supreme Courtroom for protecting Assam out of the purview of the Act. And we have now truthful probabilities of attaining it via this authorized battle.

The occasion’s president Atul Bora mentioned that AGPs stand over the difficulty has been misinterpreted and the folks of Assam can relaxation assured that it’s going to by no means go in opposition to the pursuits of the Assamese folks. AGP is the one regional occasion that has approached the highest courtroom, he claimed and appealed to the folks of Assam to “observe minutely” its actions to apprehend its stand on the difficulty.

On being requested to make clear the AGP’s stand on CAA, Mr Bora mentioned it was the “same as before” with out explaining additional. Requested for his response to his occasion colleague and former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahantas resentment at AGP’s stand over CAA, Mr Bora mentioned such points have to be mentioned inside the occasion first, earlier than going public.

On talks of floating a brand new occasion by protesters in opposition to CAA for a substitute for the ruling BJP-AGP and opposition Congress, he mentioned in a democratic nation everyone has the suitable to take action.