Committee won’t recommend changes to Colorado’s school finance formula

A particular committee charged with altering Colorado’s outdated components for distributing cash to colleges is not going to suggest any laws in 2020.

The Democratic chair of the bipartisan Interim Committee on Faculty Finance, state Rep. Julie McCluskie of Dillon, mentioned the group ran out of time. Reaching the tip of the third 12 months of what began as a two-year course of, the committee had till the beginning of the legislative session on Wednesday to vote on a invoice. McCluskie mentioned it wasn’t potential to bridge sure philosophical divides and do an in depth fiscal evaluation in order that the 10 committee members might forged knowledgeable votes earlier than subsequent week.

However the Republican vice chair, state Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument, mentioned politics, and never the calendar, was the primary barrier.

“I’m frustrated,” he mentioned. “We have an opportunity to make the formula about students, and the power establishment is blocking progress.”

Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit information group masking training points. For extra, go to chalkbeat.org/co.