'Common Courtesy Demanded...': Upset Kerala Governor On State's CAA Move

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the state authorities as we speak. (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan authorities as we speak for difficult the brand new Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA earlier than the Supreme Courtroom. “Common courtesy demanded that prior permission (should have been) taken from me,” he stated this morning.

Amid widespread protests in opposition to the citizenship regulation, Kerala authorities had moved the highest court docket on Tuesday, changing into the primary state to take action.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as we speak prompt that the transfer was a breach of protocol. “I’m not saying that what they did is wrong. They may have every right to approach the Supreme Court,” he stated.

“But the common courtesy demanded that prior permission be taken from me… at least I should have been kept in the loop,” he added.

Mr Khan additionally prompt that he’ll “check if the state can do this without permission from the governor”. “The constitutional head of the state is getting to know about this through newspapers that the state government is challenging a law passed by the parliament,” he stated.