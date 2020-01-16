'Common Courtesy Demanded...': Upset Kerala Governor On State's CAA Move

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the state authorities right this moment. (File)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan authorities right this moment for difficult the brand new Citizenship (Modification) Act or CAA earlier than the Supreme Courtroom. “Common courtesy demanded that prior permission (should have been) taken from me,” he mentioned this morning.

Amid widespread protests in opposition to the citizenship legislation, Kerala authorities had moved the highest court docket in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation, turning into the primary state to take action.