Company director, 61, bombarded lawyer with abusive calls

A disgruntled property developer who harassed a lawyer for 5 years after claiming he was owed ‘thousands and thousands of kilos’ has been prosecuted for stalking.

Jonathan Allweis, 53, who runs a conveyancing and private damage legislation observe in Salford, was despatched abusive texts by firm director Demetrius Georgiou, 61.

Georgiou, a property developer, additionally left Google opinions falsely branding Mr Allweis a ‘multi-millionaire criminal’, and adopted him to his mom’s dwelling.

Georgiou, from Cheetham Hill, close to Salford, admitted a cost of stalking between January 2014 and March 2019 at Manchester Magistrates’ Courtroom.

He was sentenced to eight weeks jail suspended for 12 months and banned from contacting Mr Allweis for seven years underneath the phrases of a restraining order.

The court docket heard the pair had been associates for some 20 years and have been concerned in property offers collectively from 2000 till 2004 when Georgiou had labored for the sufferer sustaining a few of his properties.

However Prosecutor James Gore stated their friendship turned bitter when Georgiou claimed ‘folks have been after him’ and requested to cover at a property owned by the lawyer, then began stealing from him.

In a single month alone Mr Allweis obtained 50 nuisance texts and calls and two extra unfavorable Google opinions about his firm, Allweis and Co.

He was additionally despatched messages warning: ‘I will probably be at your flat ready for you, sleeping on the communal space of your flat. You criminal, it is best to put on a balaclava in your face.’

Georgiou adopted Mr Allweis from his workplaces to the house of his aged mom and claimed the lawyer had left him ‘penniless and homeless.’

He was arrested after he ignored a police PIN discover warning him to avoid the lawyer.

In a press release Mr Allweis instructed the court docket: ‘It is impaired my enterprise, I’ve needed to shut early and needed to ask different folks to step up and assist out. I’ve needed to change my day-to-day patterns fairly a number of occasions and have misplaced a shopper when he attended and had been shouting by the letter field.

‘He is now simply inventing issues. I attempted to finish my enterprise relationship with him in 2014 however he is having none of it. It is much more weird he has even since requested me to symbolize him.’

He added: ‘I instructed my mum she had to enter lock down and never open any home windows and doorways and ensure the alarms are on. On a few events it was too dangerous going to my own residence.

‘I stored his messages on my reply machines and I nonetheless have them as wasn’t certain the police would lose them. He left voicemails recorded messages and despatched ludicrous textual content messages on the workplace and on my cell phone.

‘He was uncontrolled. I do not know methods to deal with it, methods to take care of him.’

In mitigation for Georgiou, defence counsel Stuart Duke stated: ‘This can be a unhappy case as a result of Mr Georgiou and the complainant the place as soon as excellent associates. They’ve identified one another for 20 years probably greater than that.

‘He accepts that Mr Allweis did really feel harassed. He has misplaced all his properties and the final one is because of be repossessed in 28 days and he’ll probably turn out to be homeless. His psychological well being staff are attempting to rearrange lodging.’

However addressing the court docket after listening to his sentence, Georgiou stated: ‘He did benefit from me. I pleaded responsible to get it over with due to my situation. Though he wears a shirt and tie he would not should put on it.’