Company director gives non-smoking staff an extra four days holiday a year

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 04:41 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:41 EST, 11 January 2020

Don Bryden of KCJ Coaching and Employment Options in Stratton, Wiltshire observed workers who smoked took as much as 10 minutes for every cigarette. A few of whom took ten breaks a day.

A coaching firm boss has given people who smoke an incentive to attempt to kick the behavior – by rewarding non-smokers with an additional FOUR days of annual go away.

Managing director Don Bryden mentioned that he observed his workers who smoke can spend as much as an hour every day taking cigarette breaks.

In the meantime, the non-smokers within the workplace remained at their desks, persevering with with their work.

Mr Bryden, who runs logistics agency KCJ Coaching and Employment Options in Stratton, close to Swindon, Wiltshire, determined to start out the brand new 12 months with a radical new coverage.

He mentioned: ‘I used to be watching the staff that smoke. They’ve 4, 5 and even 10 cigarettes a day and take round 10 minutes exterior every time.

‘I regarded on the different guys throughout these breaks they usually’re all the time on the telephones, typing away and attempting to do their work, so I believed they need to be compensated.

‘Final 12 months, I noticed one thing on social media suggesting that staff who do not smoke ought to have an additional 4 days off.

‘Everybody was saying it was an incredible thought however no one mentioned they might really do it, so I got here into work at the beginning of January feeling beneficiant and instructed everybody we’d kick it off.

‘I have never seen some other enterprise in Swindon do that so let’s begin one thing, it is solely proper and effectively overdue and hopefully it’ll encourage different corporations to do the identical.’

Mr Bryden added: ‘Funnily sufficient, after I made the announcement among the staff mentioned they weren’t going to smoke any extra, however it does not work like that.

‘In the event that they may give up smoking for 12 months, I am going to give them the additional 4 days.’

Workers searching for the additional vacation must have ceased smoking for greater than a 12 months

Krzystof Krzywozeka, has labored at KCJ for simply over six months and doesn’t smoke, mentioned he was ‘fairly shocked’ by the brand new coverage.

He mentioned: ‘Don had talked about it a couple of weeks in the past however I believed he was simply suggesting it and nothing would occur, however then he determined to truly do it..

‘It is completely wonderful, I feel it is an incredible thought and it might encourage folks to give up smoking.’

Mr Bryden added: ‘I’ve labored for recruitment for nationwide and personal companies for 20 years and, numerous the time, you get used and abused and also you simply change into a quantity.

‘I am attempting to offer one thing again to the workers, little incentives to encourage them.

‘We took all our workers and their companions to Spain for an extended weekend, quad biking and whitewater rafting, and we had an awards ceremony for them later that 12 months.

‘It could not make the enterprise extra worthwhile however it has created loyalty and a constructive mindset and the sensation of being a household. The staff may be very motivated,’ he mentioned.