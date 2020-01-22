Complaint Against Magsaysay Winner Sandeep Pandey For Remark On Savarkar

Hindu Mahasabha’s Rajiv Kumar filed the grievance in opposition to Sandeep Pandey (File)

Magsaysay Award winner and human rights activist Sandeep Pandey has been booked for allegedly making inappropriate feedback in opposition to Hindutva ideologue Vir Savarkar.

On Tuesday, nationwide vice chairman of Hindu Mahasabha Rajiv Kumar filed a grievance alleging that Mr Pandey made the feedback whereas addressing anti-citizenship regulation protestors at Aligarh Muslim Univeristy on Sunday, police mentioned.

The primary info report was lodged on the Civil Strains police station beneath sections 153 A (provocation with intent to trigger riots) and 505 (1)b (inciting public or group to commit an offence).

In his deal with, Mr Pandey had additionally mentioned that the identical individuals are “dividing Hindus and Muslims” who had achieved the identical factor throughout British Raj.

He had claimed that “masked goons” employed by some proper wing organisations have disrupted peaceable protests in Jawaharlal Nehru College, Jamia Milia Islamia and AMU and so they had been the true culprits behind the violence in these varsities.

In the meantime, famous historian Irfan Habib has accused Uttar Pradesh Police of utilizing strain techniques to crush the democratic rights of residents to protest peacefully.

He mentioned police had been behaving in a partisan method and intentionally attempting to suppress dissent.