Complaint Against Raghubar Das Over “Objectionable” Comments Withdrawn

A day after the FIR was lodged in opposition to Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren determined to withdraw it

Ranchi:

Jharkhand’s Chief Minister-designate and JMM govt president Hemant Soren has withdrawn his criticism in opposition to former chief minister Raghubar Das of the BJP.

Mr Soren had lodged the criticism below the SC and ST Act in Jamtara on December 19 in opposition to Mr Das, who had allegedly made some unsavoury remarks in opposition to Mr Soren and his members of the family.

“We will not carry forward the complaint and I have decided to end the matter by withdrawing it. We do not believe or work under the influence of any malicious views,” Mr Soren instructed reporters on Thursday.

“We want to work with a positive mindset. What has happened during the polls has ended. Now, the time has come to give direction to the state. Both ruling and opposition parties will have to play their role,” he stated.

The criticism filed by Hemant Soren at Mihijam police station in Jamtara district on December 19 was transformed into an FIR on Wednesday. A day after the FIR was lodged, Mr Soren determined to withdraw the criticism.

