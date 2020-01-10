“Complete Breakdown Of Trust”: Why JNU Deadlock May Not Be Resolved Soon

The JNU college students are demanding the removing of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

New Delhi:

The disaster on the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) within the aftermath of a masked mob assault final Sunday might not have a simple resolution, officers on the Human Assets Growth ministry informed HEARALPUBLICIST after assembly the college and college students of the college on Thursday. JNU college students, led by union chief Aishe Ghosh, met the officers as a part of a protest march final night that led to a police lathicharge.

The scholars, whose march was joined by the college and activitsts, determined to maneuver to Rashtrapati Bhavan and meet President Ram Nath Kovind after ministry officers urged talks with Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The Vice Chancellor should be eliminated, say college students, accusing him of failing to guard them in the course of the assault by masked goons on campus armed with iron rods, sledgehammers and sticks, which left over 30 injured.

Help for this demand got here from a member of the ruling celebration — BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, who was the minister for Human Assets Growth within the authorities led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a tweet, Mr Joshi mentioned: “Reports are, that the HRD ministry had twice advised the JNU, VC, to implement certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU. He was also advised to reach out to the teachers and students. It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue on this post.”

pic.twitter.com/jm8YTWcg94 — Murli Manohar Joshi (@drmmjoshibjp) January 9, 2020

After assembly the academics and college students, Amit Khare, the secretary of Increased Schooling, informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “During our long discussion, I told them that in any campus, there can be difference of opinion and it can be discussed. But when violence takes place over it, it becomes a matter of great concern. Whatever communication gaps are there, whatever grievances are there — of the students and teachers — I said tomorrow I would meet the Vice Chancellor. I told the students that their delegation can meet him at 3 tomorrow (Friday).”

Sad with the suggestion, the scholars determined to march to the President’s home.

“The students are adamant about the Vice Chancellor’s removal. There seems to be a complete breakdown of trust,” an official informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “Ideally, instead of ministry officials, the Vice-Chancellor should have been holding talks with students. But by refusing to meet even the injured students, he has lost the trust of a big section of students”.

The scholars, the official mentioned, are actually in no temper for a climbdown on their demand for his removing. “But the government says right now, this option is not under consideration as the students’ demands are just increasing,” he mentioned.

The issue, the officers mentioned, has been compounded the Delhi police inaction. Although the police have been current on campus in the course of the assault, “for reasons best known to them, they didn’t arrest a single guy”, they mentioned.

These current on the premier college throughout Sunday’s assault, alleged that the police stood by as masked goons, armed with sticks and iron bars, beat up college students and academics.

“So now, the arrest of those responsible for the attack has to be accompanied by action against the Vice-Chancellor and all these have to be supplemented by withdrawal of the fee hike, which was the root cause of the entire problem,” the official mentioned.

Since Sunday, different premier institutes like IITs, IIMs and apolitical establishments like Kolkata’s St Xavier’s Faculty and Delhi’s St Stephen’s have expressed solidarity for JNU college students.