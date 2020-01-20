News TV SHOWS

Complete Card Revealed For AEW Dynamite On Chris Jericho Cruise

January 20, 2020
1 Min Read

AEW is bringing a particular episode of Dynamite to TNT this week. Bash At The Seashore will stretch into its second week as All Elite Wrestling brings a card from the Chris Jericho Cruise.

The corporate has already introduced a few matches for this week, however Chris Jericho shared a graphic that advertises the remainder of the cardboard. As you’ll be able to see, it’s a completely stacked present.

  • Non-public Social gathering vs. Santana and Ortiz
  • Britt Baker vs. Allie
  • Joey Janela vs. QT Marshall
  • MJF vs. Jungle Boy
  • Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
  • Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian
  • Nyla Rose vs. Penelope Ford
  • SCU vs. Kenny Omega and The Younger Bucks

AEW Dynamite airs on TNT each Wednesday at eight:00 PM EST. We could have full outcomes proper right here at Ringside Information.



