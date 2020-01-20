Complete Wrestling Card Revealed For Day One Of Chris Jericho Cruise

AEW is bringing a particular episode of Dynamite to TNT this week. Bash At The Seashore will stretch into its second week as All Elite Wrestling brings a card from the Chris Jericho Cruise.
The corporate has already introduced a few matches for this week, however Chris Jericho shared a graphic that advertises your entire card for Monday on the ship. As you’ll be able to see, it’s a fully stacked present.
That is simply what goes down on Monday. They are going to pre-tape Dynamite so these matches may see the sunshine of day finally as a part of Dynamite, Darkish, or one other platform.
- Personal Get together vs. Santana and Ortiz
- Britt Baker vs. Allie
- Joey Janela vs. QT Marshall
- MJF vs. Jungle Boy
- Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara
- Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian
- Nyla Rose vs. Penelope Ford
- SCU vs. Kenny Omega and The Younger Bucks
AEW Dynamite airs on TNT each Wednesday at eight:00 PM EST. We may have full outcomes proper right here at Ringside Information.
Growth goes the dynamite!
