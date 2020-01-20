Complete Wrestling Card Revealed For Day One Of Chris Jericho Cruise

AEW is bringing a particular episode of Dynamite to TNT this week. Bash At The Seashore will stretch into its second week as All Elite Wrestling brings a card from the Chris Jericho Cruise.

The corporate has already introduced a few matches for this week, however Chris Jericho shared a graphic that advertises your entire card for Monday on the ship. As you’ll be able to see, it’s a fully stacked present.

That is simply what goes down on Monday. They are going to pre-tape Dynamite so these matches may see the sunshine of day finally as a part of Dynamite, Darkish, or one other platform.

Personal Get together vs. Santana and Ortiz

Britt Baker vs. Allie

Joey Janela vs. QT Marshall

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian

Nyla Rose vs. Penelope Ford

SCU vs. Kenny Omega and The Younger Bucks

AEW Dynamite airs on TNT each Wednesday at eight:00 PM EST. We may have full outcomes proper right here at Ringside Information.