Composer behind EastEnders’ famous theme tune buys back original music score at auction

The gifted composer behind the well-known ‘Doof doof doof’ Eastenders theme tune battled followers of the cleaning soap in an effort to purchase again his personal work at public sale after he gave it away accidentally.

Simon Might, who first began to compose the tune when he was simply seven-years-old, thought he had misplaced the handwritten musical sheet he penned for the favored TV cleaning soap opera in 1985.

The 75-year-old had fully forgotten he donated the manuscript to a charity public sale in 1999 till the merchandise went below the hammer for a second time this week at an public sale in Derbyshire.

Simon who lives in Guilford, Surrey battled with Eastenders followers to purchase again his personal work for quadruple its estimate at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall on Tuesday.

Simon Might (pictured above) first began to compose the tune when he was simply seven-years-old

He managed to win again the unique rating at public sale however paid nicely over the preliminary estimate

He mentioned he was delighted to be reunited with web page of music for E8, later referred to as Eastenders.

Simon mentioned he had composed the piece when he was simply seven-years-old. In a earlier interview he mentioned he got here up with the tune throughout a piano lesson.

The musical sheet, along with Simon’s authentic letter of authenticity and a CD of his music, offered for £460 – smashing its estimate of £70-£100.

Simon mentioned it had been ‘extraordinarily thrilling’ to bid at public sale, including that though he had by no means achieved it earlier than, he booked a telephone line to make sure he did not miss out.

Followers of the favored cleaning soap flocked to the public sale to buy the sheet music of Eastenders (above)

‘I am shocked the value went so excessive however I suppose there are a variety of EastEnders followers on the market. I am actually happy to get it again. It was an necessary extract from the E8 musical manuscript.

Simon Might: The person behind the well-known Eastenders tune Simon Might is a composer from Guilford, Surrey. He has acquired quite a few awards for his work. Simon was a Choral Scholar at Corpus Christi Faculty in Cambridge the place he earned a MA in French and German. He went on to show fashionable languages at Kingston Grammar Faculty earlier than later being signed to ATV as an expert songwriter. A few of his work has appeared in movies starring actors resembling Hugh Grant in The Dawning. He has additionally compiled music for the Disney Channel. His awards embrace the Ivor Novello for ‘Each Loser Wins’ and three TRIC Awards for Finest TV Theme for EastEnders, Howard’s Means and Coach.

‘Now it may be returned to my household archives. I might realised it was lacking however I assumed I might misplaced it. It is a part of my household historical past.

‘Sadly, I can not recall which charity I donated it to all these years in the past however it might need been London’s Nordoff Robbins Music Remedy Centre.

‘It was undoubtedly for a charitable trigger. I’ve supported many charities over the course of my profession.’

Within the letter of authenticity, dated Might, 1999, Simon wrote: ‘Enclosed is one in all my authentic sketched pages written in 1985 for E8 because it was then known as earlier than being renamed EastEnders.

‘Additionally enclosed, a current signed CD of mine which incorporates music from EastEnders, Howards Means, Coach.

‘The final monitor ‘Wolfgang’ is my private favorite. It is about a number of days I spent in Salzburg, Mozart’s birthplace. Thanks for supporting an excellent trigger!’

Simon has beforehand revealed the dramatic drum ending sound, which has change into referred to as the ‘doof doof’, was solely inserted accidentally.

The well-known musical ending was initially solely inserted into the track as a break between a Cockney-style model and the primary a part of the tune.

His EastEnders tune has been heard by the British public greater than 5,700 occasions because the present hit our screens in 1985.

Charles Hanson, proprietor of Hansons Auctioneers, mentioned: ‘I am delighted we have helped to reunite Simon along with his music – an extract from a track that is so acquainted to us all we will recognise it in seconds.

‘EastEnders has been on our TV screens since 1985 which implies the nation has been listening to Simon’s music each week for 35 years.

‘The musical extract arrived in our saleroom after we have been requested to clear a Surrey dwelling of objects and ephemera gathered over a few years.

‘The vendor was completely delighted to listen to the music had gone again to Simon.’

Born in Devizes and a pupil of Dauntsey’s Faculty, Simon Might gained a choral scholarship to Cambridge College, graduating with a level in fashionable languages.

Whereas instructing languages and music at Kingston Grammar Faculty, he co-wrote a musical named Smike which was later televised by the BBC.

He has quite a few claims to fame. In addition to the EastEnders’ theme tune, he reached quantity seven within the UK charts performing The Summer time of My Life in 1976.

The track featured in TV cleaning soap Crossroads. In 1986 he launched album Simon’s Means, which included his themes to EastEnders and Howards’ Means.

It reached quantity 59 within the UK album chart. He additionally co-produced Amii Stewart’s Knock on Wooden, which reached primary on the US Billboard Scorching 100 chart in April 1979.