Concerned parent shares sickening video of schoolgirl bully dragging another girl

A horrific video has emerged of a bully dragging one other lady round by her ponytail inside a Scottish college whereas a cackling gang movie the disgraceful assault.

The terrified pupil was filmed being pulled from beneath a stairwell at Carnoustie Excessive College in Angus earlier than being dragged round by her hair.

The group of ladies might be heard laughing and egging on the thug whereas they movie the horrific ordeal.

The brunette sufferer is proven squatting down and clutching onto the perpetrators leg as she refuses to let go off her hair.

The blonde bully then laughs earlier than she pushes the opposite pupil’s face to the ground after which drags her again up once more.

She then runs alongside the ramp, nonetheless clutching on as her sufferer might be heard screaming out in ache.

One other lady, who’s beside the particular person filming, is proven dancing and laughing whereas the torment takes place.

One of many bully’s buddies then seem within the shot, displaying her laughing as she says hello to the digital camera.

At this level, the bully comes again into view as she drags her sufferer again in entrance of the digital camera – whereas the opposite pupils legs might be seen sliding alongside the ground.

The gang of ladies then erupt into laughter earlier than the clip involves an finish. The stunning video was shared on Fb on Thursday morning by a livid mum or dad who claims her personal daughter was bullied by the identical bully.

She wrote: ‘That is what a bully appears to be like like. The identical lady that made my daughter transfer college as a result of she smasher her head off a door.

‘Bullies must be referred to as out, finish off.’ The video was later eliminated on the request of Carnoustie Excessive College.

Offended mother and father: One mom tagged the varsity and Angus Council in a remark, writing: ‘Her bullying has gone on lengthy sufficient for just a few households. Seems it is not simply mine’

Nonetheless, the clip was considered by hundreds and attracted dozens of feedback from livid mother and father and viewers.

One mom tagged the varsity and Angus Council in a remark, writing: ‘Her bullying has gone on lengthy sufficient for just a few households. Seems it is not simply mine.’

One other wrote: ‘That is disgusting. The lot of them must be kicked out laughing. I’d name the police. College clearly not in a position to handle it.’

One viewer mentioned: ‘Hopefully this horrible lady and her silly friends get what’s coming to them.’

And one father mentioned: ‘Disgusting bullying b****. Hope your daughter okay. That b**** time will come. Whole lowlife scumbags. Similar to the particular person videoing it.’

Angus Council has since confirmed that it’s conscious of the incident and that the ‘applicable motion’ is being taken (the schoolgirl is viciously attacked)

Angus Council has since confirmed that it’s conscious of the incident and that the ‘applicable motion’ is being taken.

A spokesman for the council mentioned: We will verify that the pupils concerned and their mother and father have been spoken with and applicable motion is being taken.’

‘All incidents, complaints and allegations of bullying are taken severely.

‘We advise our younger folks to report any incidents instantly to employees to allow them to be investigated and addressed promptly and successfully.

‘No college is resistant to problems with bullying and none of our colleges are complacent on this regard. All of our colleges are required to contain and seek the advice of the varsity neighborhood with the intention to devise, publicise and implement a college anti-bullying coverage.’