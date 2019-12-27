Concussion sidelines Maple Leafs’ Moore entering 2020

NEWARK — The calendar yr that started with a lot promise for Trevor Moore ends with him out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup indefinitely.

A yr after working up from the Marlies, making his NHL debut, and approaching the anniversary of his first purpose subsequent week, he’s now sidelined with a concussion. After 4 weeks with a shoulder harm, the winger took a bump in observe and although he made it into the Dec. 21 sport in opposition to Detroit and appeared positive, he suggested coach Sheldon Keefe earlier than the afternoon match in opposition to Carolina two days later that he didn’t really feel effectively.

“No time line,” Keefe mentioned Friday morning of Moore’s outlook. “We’ll have to see how things go from here. It’s unfortunate when he’s put in so much work coming back from his shoulder. But these things happen and now we have to support him.”

Keefe additionally had the long-awaited post-Christmas replace on winger Andreas Johnsson’s leg harm, obscure as it’s. The Swede has been lacking since a shot block on Dec. four in opposition to Colorado.

“He’s out of the cast now and taking the next step, but in terms of a time line, there is none,” Keefe mentioned.

With Moore’s absence decreasing the Leafs to close minimal numbers, they summoned ahead Adam Brooks and defenceman Martin Marincin as the vacation roster freeze ended and the membership ready for back-to-back video games this weekend and a highway journey to Minnesota and Winnipeg subsequent week.

JUSTIN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

Whereas groups couldn’t observe on Thursday as per the collective bargaining settlement, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie received some skating in with none aside from Canadian pop music celebrity Justin Bieber. An extended-standing invitation by Bieber to a couple Leafs to return to his hometown of Stratford, Ont., noticed the trio play pick-up with Bieber’s household and associates on the William Allman rink.

Bieber, who wore Leafs gear, had a number of social media footage of the occasion with 10-year-old half-brother Jaxon becoming a member of him on the ice.

“It was great, a lot of fun,” Matthews advised reporters Friday. “I’ve never been to that part of Ontario, so it was cool to see where he grew up and meet a lot of buddies he grew up with.”

It was fairly an expertise for brand spanking new Leaf Barrie.

“Auston had been talking to him for awhile and they wanted to set something up,” Barrie mentioned. “I just got the invite and it was something I really couldn’t turn down.”

CREASE CROSS

This final back-to-back state of affairs for the Leafs till early February gave Keefe a logical place to insert Michael Hutchinson in the hunt for his second straight win after a irritating autumn. Not wanting his No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen to observe, then fly and play the identical day was in all probability behind the coach’s thoughts, too.

“We just thought it was a chance to give Freddy an extra day,” Keefe mentioned, including the Leafs checked out a number of methods to take care of the CBA mandated no-practice rule on Boxing Day, however agreed it was finest to assemble everybody in Toronto for a mid-morning exercise.

Toronto’s high 9 forwards had been on a pleasant roll earlier than Christmas — with the notable exception of Kasperi Kapanen. The winger someway got here out of that score-fest in opposition to the Hurricanes earlier this week with out a level, leaving him with two assists his previous 10 video games.

“I don’t have that answer here yet,” Keefe mentioned when requested how he can change the narrative for the Finn. “We’re nonetheless engaged on that and taking a look at various things. He’s moved round (varied traces) fairly a bit, not simply in my time right here, however all season. He hasn’t actually discovered any traction.

“We wish to be affected person with him, however after I watch his sport you continue to see quite a lot of good issues he’s doing, it’s simply not leading to loads taking place across the internet. That’s one thing we’ve to have a look at, preserve supporting him, placing him in spots to succeed.”

Keefe took an analogous strategy with Matthews the place optimistic reinforcement was involved and the latter completed the month strongly.

JACK ON THE ATTACK

Devils rookie Jack Hughes won’t win the Calder Trophy as some predicted, however indicators level to a greater second half. The Devils’ first general choose broke an 18-game scoring stoop earlier this week versus Chicago that underlined his higher numbers — mockingly after the commerce of Taylor Corridor.

NJ.com collected some latest information displaying Hughes averaging 7.55 scoring probabilities per 60 minutes in 5-on-5 play, third on the staff. And since Corridor departed Dec. 13, Hughes has led the membership with 13.6 photographs per 60 minutes, 21.38 shot makes an attempt and 13.6 scoring probabilities. All these stats have been previous to dealing with the Leafs.

“My game’s really been clicking,” Hughes mentioned this week. “Kind of weird, just not getting bounces this year, but a lot of games left.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Marner on the Christmas break: “Nice to get back home and see your family and friends. Always a good time, a great holiday. It’s back to work now” … Some Leafs corresponding to defenceman Justin Holl, who flew to Minnesota, did go away the Toronto space for just a few days … Alexander Kerfoot might have been a New Jersey Satan. The staff made him a fifth-round choose in 2012, however he refused to signal, turned a free agent and finally began with Colorado. He’s the third participant from that spherical in 2012 to develop into a Leaf after Connor Carrick (Washington) and Seth Griffith (Boston).

