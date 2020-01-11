Confirmed Entrants In Both WWE Royal Rumble Matches So Far

WWE will maintain the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26th. Followers predict some large surprises as traditional, however the firm has already revealed a number of Superstars who will probably be competing for an opportunity to compete in a WrestleMania foremost occasion.

Edge is very anticipated for the Royal Rumble match at this level. He’s reportedly “a lock.” Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how WWE books The Rated R Celebrity’s return to the ring.

There are 17 Superstars but to be introduced for the Males’s Royal Rumble match. They’ve introduced some large names thus far together with Brock Lesnar within the first entry of the match. You possibly can try a listing of confirmed Superstars beneath.

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre

Ricochet

Rey Mysterio

AJ Types

Erick Rowan

King Baron Corbin

Dolph Ziggler

Otis

Tucker

Elias

To date solely Charlotte Aptitude, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross have been confirmed for the Ladies’s Royal Rumble match. There are 27 extra slots to fill in that match.