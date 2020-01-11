News TV SHOWS

Confirmed Entrants In Both WWE Royal Rumble Matches So Far

January 11, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE will maintain the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26th. Followers predict some large surprises as traditional, however the firm has already revealed a number of Superstars who will probably be competing for an opportunity to compete in a WrestleMania foremost occasion.

Edge is very anticipated for the Royal Rumble match at this level. He’s reportedly “a lock.” Will probably be attention-grabbing to see how WWE books The Rated R Celebrity’s return to the ring.

There are 17 Superstars but to be introduced for the Males’s Royal Rumble match. They’ve introduced some large names thus far together with Brock Lesnar within the first entry of the match. You possibly can try a listing of confirmed Superstars beneath.

  • Brock Lesnar
  • Roman Reigns
  • Randy Orton
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Ricochet
  • Rey Mysterio
  • AJ Types
  • Erick Rowan
  • King Baron Corbin
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Otis
  • Tucker
  • Elias

To date solely Charlotte Aptitude, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Cross have been confirmed for the Ladies’s Royal Rumble match. There are 27 extra slots to fill in that match.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment