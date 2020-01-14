Confirmed: Hans Zimmer will score No Time To Die

After being strongly rumoured for the high-profile gig, it has now been confirmed that composer Hans Zimmer will present the rating to approaching Bond movie 007: No Time To Die.

Zimmer’s work shall be well-known to followers of cinema, because the composer has written music for enormous blockbusters like Inception, The Darkish Knight Trilogy and Pirates of the Caribbean.

He has been introduced on board comparatively late into manufacturing on the newest James Bond flick, after Dan Romer left the undertaking in December citing artistic variations.

Romer had beforehand labored with director Cary Joji Fukunaga on his Netflix initiatives Beasts of No Nation and Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Affirmation got here through James Bond’s Twitter account, together with a brief assertion from Fukunaga:

CONFIRMED: @HansZimmer will compose the rating for #NoTimeToDie. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga mentioned: “I’m beyond excited that Hans is scoring #NoTimeToDie. The music of Bond has always been iconic and I’ve already witnessed Hans adding his touch of genius to the Bond legacy.” pic.twitter.com/L3q06ymLyH — James Bond (@007) January 13, 2020

No Time To Die sees Daniel Craig return to the enduring function of James Bond for the final time, with different acquainted faces like Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes) and Moneypenny (Naomi Harris) additionally in tow.

New additions to the forged embody Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Academy Award winner Rami Malek, finest identified for enjoying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

It had beforehand been speculated that Zimmer would enlist the assistance of a fellow composer to make sure his rating could be prepared for the movie’s impending launch, however no announcement has been made on this simply but.

007: No Time To Die launched a full trailer in December, forward of its explosive debut in UK cinemas on Thursday 2nd April 2020.