Conflicting Reports On AEW Creative Direction

All Elite Wrestling has some large plans for 2020. It seems that one storyline might be a matter of controversy.

We beforehand reported by way of Wrestle Votes that AEW was contemplating introducing a commissioner function. AEW hasn’t used an authority determine function on tv but, so this might be an attention-grabbing route.

It was reported that Taz is perhaps the one to observe for this function. He not too long ago left his radio present and might be open to work for AEW. The Human Suplex Machine is showing on AEW Dynamite subsequent week in a commentary function.

Dave Meltzer experiences that AEW has no plans to introduce an authority determine function on tv.

Concerning tales that got here out like Taz could be launched as an authority determine, AEW has no plans for a tv authority determine.

We’ll must see how issues develop within the weeks to return. It looks as if followers shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing AEW’s tackle a professional wrestling authority determine simply but.