Confusing moments in Rise of Skywalker explained

After greater than 4 a long time, the Skywalker saga has reached its thrilling, stunning, and at occasions complicated conclusion, bringing to an finish the twisting story of the Skywalker household, their ongoing intergalactic insurrection in opposition to fascism, and the competing mild and darkish sides of the magical Drive. We now know what occurs to Luke and Leia, the place Snoke got here from, who Rey’s mother and father have been, and maybe most significantly, who finally prevails within the galaxies-spanning wrestle between the First Order and the Resistance.
Whereas The Rise of Skywalker answered fairly just a few of the saga’s lingering questions, it additionally offered just a few of its personal, and we would not be stunned when you got here out of the theater somewhat uncertain the way it all suits collectively. Though there are some elements of Episode IX which can be left completely as much as our imaginations, lots of the movie’s extra head-scratching moments do have a minimum of an implied in-canon rationalization, and we have completed our greatest to element a few of them right here. We will not promise you may perceive each a part of Rise of Skywalker after delving into our explanations, however we hope we can assist you are feeling a minimum of rather less confused.
How did Palpatine return in The Rise of Skywalker?
The opening crawl of The Rise of Skywalker wastes no time in making us tilt our heads with its first sentence, saying, “The dead speak!” We quickly be taught that Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), the Emperor from the unique trilogy that all of us presumed was useless after watching Darth Vader toss him down a reactor shaft on the finish of Return of the Jedi, is definitely alive. In actual fact, he has been pulling the strings of the First Order this complete time.
Whereas we by no means get an in depth rationalization for Palpatine’s survival, we will make just a few educated guesses. For starters, we must always’ve identified higher than to imagine a fall would kill a powerful Drive consumer like Palpatine; Darth Maul and Luke Skywalker have each survived fairly critical falls in previous Star Wars canon, the previous after additionally having been sliced in half. After that, it seems he slunk off to the Sith planet of Exegol, the place his life was artificially extended by way of varied machines, much like how Darth Vader was stabilized after his battle with Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith. As for the way he acquired from the Loss of life Star to Exegol, it was possible a mixture of Drive manipulation and assist from Sith loyalists like Ochi, whom he tasked with retrieving younger Rey from Jakku. As soon as on Exegol, Palpatine appears to have bode his time within the shadows, till his fleet was robust sufficient to disclose itself.
Who was Kylo Ren combating at first of The Rise of Skywalker?
The opening crawl of Rise of Skywalker mentions that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), now Supreme Chief of the First Order following his assasination of Snoke in The Final Jedi, is trying to find the Emperor, “determined to destroy any threat to his power.” The movie then instantly reveals Kylo Ren on the floor of a glowing pink planet, slaughtering a forest filled with faceless opponents earlier than finally finding a Sith Wayfinder that when belonged to his grandfather, Darth Vader. That Wayfinder reveals the best way to Exegol, the place Kylo Ren confronts Palpatine and learns the reality of Rey’s parentage.
The battle for the Wayfinder takes place on Mustafar, the volcano planet the place Anakin Skywalker dueled his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and suffered the horrific burns and accidents that necessitated the life-supporting armor and helmet that will come to outline Darth Vader. Within the opening scene, Kylo Ren is not combating the Resistance, however the inhabitants of Mustafar, who’ve lengthy been against the Sith fortress Vader constructed there as a result of adverse influence that its hyperlink to the Darkish Facet had on their planet. Presumably, the Mustafarians noticed Kylo Ren and his Stormtroopers as one other invading Sith drive who would as soon as once more use the darkish power of Fortress Vader to hurt their planet, and tried to cease them. Sadly, they have been no match for Ren and his troops, and have been simply overcome.
The place did Palpatine’s fleet come from in The Rise of Skywalker?
To reply the query of how Palpatine was capable of assemble his large Ultimate Order fleet in The Rise of Skywalker requires a wholesome quantity of educated guesswork, since there is not a ton of rationalization given within the movie itself. What we do know is that Palpatine was capable of channel the facility of all of the Sith who had come earlier than him, that he was cloning Snokes who have been additionally all presumably robust within the Darkish Facet of the Drive, and that he had a community of loyalists he was in some way capable of faucet into all through the galaxy, even after his demise, as evidenced by his orders to Ochi. We additionally know based mostly on the 1000’s of shrouded figures within the throne room scene with Rey that both Exegol had a big native inhabitants that was loyal to Palpatine, or that he was capable of bodily manifest the numerous former Sith who resided inside him.
Both method, it appears as if Palpatine had a big and highly effective workforce at his decaying fingertips, and 30 years of secrecy by which to construct his military of destroyers. We do not know the place he acquired all of the sources to assemble the ships, or why they have been buried beneath the floor of Exegol, however since he was pulling the strings of the First Order, it would not seem to be a lot of a stretch to imagine he was possible siphoning his provides from them.
How was Leia capable of prepare Rey in The Rise of Skywalker?
Following the demise of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the finish of The Final Jedi, his twin sister Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) took it upon herself to coach the Drive-sensitive Rey (Daisy Ridley) within the methods of the Jedi, which we see in The Rise of Skywalker. This may come as a little bit of a shock, contemplating we by no means noticed Leia obtain any Jedi coaching herself. After all, she displayed some Drive sensitivity way back to the unique trilogy, and we have seen her exhibit some spectacular powers, most notably in The Final Jedi when she managed to avoid wasting herself from the vacuum of area.
In The Rise of Skywalker, it’s revealed that when Leia was youthful, she truly did prepare as a Jedi with Luke, and primarily accomplished her coaching, even developing her personal lightsaber. Nonetheless, on the ultimate day of her coaching, she had a imaginative and prescient that her Jedi path would result in the demise of her son, which brought on her to show away from turning into a Jedi and provides her lightsaber to her brother. So whereas Leia techncially is not a Jedi herself, she has all of the data, coaching, and capabilities essential to proceed Rey’s instruction the place her brother had left off. Later, Luke’s spirit presents Rey with Leia’s lightsaber, which she makes use of to defeat Palpatine as soon as and for all.
What was the purpose of the journey to Pasaana in The Rise of Skywalker?
When the Resistance learns that Palpatine is alive because of the knowledge acquired from the First Order spy, they fear that they will not be capable to cease him — he is on the Sith planet of Exegol, and nobody is aware of methods to get there. Nonetheless, Rey remembers that Luke Skywalker had tried to seek out Exegol a few years earlier, earlier than exiling himself to Ahch-To, and had recorded his findings in his journals. Whereas Luke hadn’t truly discovered the Sith planet, he had tracked the second Sith Wayfinder (the primary being the one Kylo Ren recovered on Mustafar) to a desert planet known as Pasaana, the place the path had gone chilly.
When Rey follows Luke’s writings and leads her group to Pasaana, they consider they’re trying to find the Wayfinder, however as a substitute they discover one other clue. It seems that a few years in the past, a Sith loyalist named Ochi had been tasked with bringing the younger Rey to Palpatine on Exegol, and he carried a dagger inscribed with the coordinates that will lead him to the Wayfinder. Earlier than Ochi might discover Rey or recuperate the Wayfinder, although, he unintentionally rode his speeder into the sinking fields of Pasaana, and died buried beneath the planet’s floor, together with the Sith dagger.
Why could not C-3PO translate the writing on the knife in The Rise of Skywalker?
After discovering Ochi’s Sith dagger, Rey’s group of Resistance fighters momentarily believes that success is in sight, however their hopes are dashed when C-3PO reveals that whereas he can learn the coordinates on the dagger, he’s incapable of translating them for the remainder of the group. Apparently, his programming forbids him to translate the Sith language below any circumstances. This may increasingly seem to be a quite arbitrary plot contrivance, however it seems to make a stunning quantity of sense within the higher Star Wars canon.
Proper as Threepio is within the midst of explaining why he cannot translate Sith, the group is interrupted by an enormous sand serpent that distracts them from the dagger. However as everyone seems to be reacting to the serpent, Threepio can clearly be heard telling them that the rule was handed by the Imperial Senate a few years earlier than. As we all know from the prequels, Palpatine spent years manipulating the Senate from inside with a view to serve his darkish functions, and finally dissolved the Senate completely. Figuring out this, it is sensible that Palpatine would’ve enacted laws making it inconceivable for droids to translate Sith. Within the early days when he was making an attempt to quietly consolidate his energy, retaining Sith communications secret would’ve been instrumental in his means to maintain his true id and grasp plan hidden from his friends.
How did Chewie survive Rey’s explosion in The Rise of Skywalker?
As Rey and her pals put together to go away the desert planet of Pasaana, Rey senses the presence of Kylo Ren and walks out into the desert to sluggish him down. Involved, Chewbacca follows her, however winds up getting captured and loaded onto a transport by First Order troops, whereas a horrified Finn (John Boyega) appears to be like on. Involved, Finn runs out to inform Rey, they usually each watch as a transport takes flight from behind a big rock formation. Rey tries to make use of the Drive to tug the transport again to the bottom, however after assembly opposition from Kylo Ren, she turns into annoyed and lets out a surge of Drive power that causes the transport to blow up, which she thinks signifies that Chewie has died.
Nearly instantly, we discover out that Chewie is definitely nonetheless alive, and is being held captive on a First Order ship. Common Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) mentions that there was truly a second First Order transport on Pasaana, and that was the one Finn noticed Chewie being loaded onto. He should not have seen the second as a result of rock formations dotting the panorama, main him to imagine that the one he noticed taking off was, actually, the one one on the planet’s floor. Since Rey, Finn, and their companions left instantly after the transport exploded, they missed when the second containing Chewie took off.
Why was Hux spying for the Resistance in The Rise of Skywalker?
Early on, The Rise of Skywalker units up the intriguing thriller of a spy throughout the First Order who’s passing essential bits of data to the Resistance, together with the truth that Palpatine is again and plotting a devastating, galaxy-wide assault. This spy is later revealed to be none apart from the sniveling Common Hux, a lot to the shock of Finn and Poe, who’re (together with the viewers) fully blindsided by the First Order officer’s flip. In spite of everything, Hux spent everything of The Drive Awakens and The Final Jedi fervently opposing the Resistance and combating to advance the First Order’s conquering agenda.
So what modified? Primarily based on Hux’s rationalization to Finn, he nonetheless is not truly a good friend to the Resistance, and has no funding of their final victory. However as a lot as he hates the Resistance, he hates Kylo Ren extra, and appears to have been pushed to modify sides following Ren’s ascension to Supreme Chief on the finish of The Final Jedi. Whereas Hux did not like Snoke’s use of the Drive, he tolerated it since Snoke allowed him to train energy above his station. However with Ren taking Snoke’s place, Hux was stripped of that energy, and located himself taking a backseat in Ren’s plans, which relied far too closely on the mysticism of the Drive for Hux’s liking. He appeared to hope that by aiding the Resistance, he might topple Kylo Ren and subsequently seize that energy for himself.
How did Leia die in The Rise of Skywalker?
In December of 2016 — a 12 months earlier than The Final Jedi hit theaters and lengthy earlier than The Rise of Skywalker began filming — Carrie Fisher, who has performed Leia Organa ever since A New Hope in 1977, sadly handed away. Nonetheless, since Leia was nonetheless very a lot alive within the Star Wars universe, director J.J. Abrams introduced that he could be transforming The Rise of Skywalker‘s storyline to include beforehand unused footage of Fisher from different Star Wars movies with a view to end Leia’s journey. This resulted in Leia being current within the first act of Rise of Skywalker as Rey’s instructor and the chief of the Resistance. Afterward within the movie, she dies after reaching out to her son by way of the Drive.
Whereas Leia’s ending was possible largely dictated by the accessible archival footage of Fisher, her demise nonetheless supplied a bittersweet and becoming send-off to her character. And though it seems that Leia solely transmits a single phrase by way of the Drive — “Ben,” the identify he had rejected when he reinvented himself as Kylo Ren — his response makes it seem as if he acquired greater than that. Maybe it is not merely a reputation that Leia Drive-projects to him, however her emotions of motherly love and acceptance, letting him know that even in spite of everything he is completed, she nonetheless considers him her son. Leia’s last-ditch effort to tug her son again from the Darkish Facet pays off, however the effort of reaching him one final time after he is closed himself off to her takes each little bit of remaining energy she has. She dies, turning into one with the Drive — simply as her brother did after sending his consciousness to the Battle of Crait in The Final Jedi.
Why did Kylo Ren swap sides so quick in The Rise of Skywalker?
At first look, it might sound as if Kylo Ren turned again into Ben Solo on a sudden whim after Rey healed him, in an about-face so abrupt it might offer you whiplash. However upon nearer examination, Ben’s determination to desert his Darkish Facet persona is one thing he is been scuffling with for some time, since a minimum of The Final Jedi, when each Rey and Snoke sensed the intense battle inside him, regardless of his protests that his thoughts was made up.
Earlier than his duel with Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, he tells Rey that he can by no means return to his mom, indicating that he believes the Darkish Facet is the one possibility accessible to him. However when Leia contacts him throughout their duel, he realizes the reality — he can return, and the one one holding him again was himself. Later, he envisions his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who methodically refutes his each argument to remain on his present path. Ben tries to argue that with each his mother and father gone, he is past hope, however his imaginative and prescient of Han reminds him that so long as he is nonetheless alive, he can nonetheless do the fitting factor.
Ben repeats the very last thing he stated to his father earlier than he killed him, and Han assures him that this time, he has the energy to do what have to be completed. Lastly, when it appears as if Ben desires to apologize, Han replies along with his iconic, “I know,” speaking his enduring love and forgiveness. Afterward, Ben tosses his Sith lightsaber into the ocean, having lastly discovered the energy to show again to the Gentle Facet because of the mixed, loving efforts of his mother and father.
What was Palpatine’s plan in The Rise of Skywalker?
Throughout Palpatine’s 30-plus years in hiding on Exegol, he got here up with a quite convoluted plan for taking up the galaxy, and we would not blame you if you cannot determine precisely what it’s — particularly since Palpatine retains seeming to contradict himself. Lengthy earlier than the start of The Drive Awakens, Palpatine was chargeable for the creation of Snoke (who turned out to be a clone, though of whom, we nonetheless do not know), whom he maneuvered right into a place of energy as Supreme Chief of the First Order. All of Snoke’s orders within the first two movies truly got here from Palpatine, as he tried to place the First Order to take over the galaxy.
Whereas Palpatine was secretly shaping the First Order, he was additionally continuously trying to find his granddaughter, Rey, whom he thought-about his inheritor. He despatched out bounty hunters to seek out her, however their efforts failed. He did not know the place she was till she began her Drive coaching below Luke Skywalker. He then tasked Kylo Ren with discovering and killing her, however he by no means meant for Ren to succeed, hoping that his efforts would as a substitute propel Rey to lean additional into the Darkish Facet of the Drive, making ready her to take over for Palpatine as Empress. As soon as Rey confronted him on Exegol, Palpatine tempted her to strike him down and take his place, simply as he as soon as taunted Luke Skywalker, saying that killing him would then switch his spirit to her — together with all of the Sith who had come earlier than — and they might all rule over the galaxy as one.
Whose voices did Rey hear on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker?
After Palpatine drains Rey and Ben of their mixed Drive power and tosses Ben down a chasm, Rey lies on the ground of the chamber watching the battle rage overhead, seeming as if she’s misplaced hope. However then she as soon as once more makes an attempt the Drive train that is been eluding her all through the entire movie, making an attempt to channel the Jedi who’ve come earlier than her. This time, it really works, and Rey is strengthened by quite a lot of Jedi voices talking her identify and feeding her the encouragement that permits her to rise to her ft and face Palpatine once more.
If a few of these voices appeared acquainted, there is a motive for that. The Rise of Skywalker brings again each important Jedi from previous Star Wars films, together with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Ewan McGregor and Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Frank Ouncesas Yoda, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, and naturally, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker. Moreover, the scene contains voice actors from Star Wars animated sequence who portrayed now-deceased Jedi — specifically Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan Jarrus, Olivia D’Abo as Luminara Unduli, Jennifer Hale as Aayla Secura, and Angelique Perrin as Adi Gallia. The mixed energy of Rey and the spirits of the previous Jedi is sufficient for Rey to mirror Palpatine’s Darkish power again on himself, killing him. Since Palpatine technically causes his personal demise, his spirit would not go to Rey as he’d deliberate, and the Sith line is ended.
What did it imply that Rey and Ben have been a “dyad in the Force” in The Rise of Skywalker?
A number of occasions all through The Rise of Skywalker, characters point out that Rey and Kylo Ren make up a “dyad in the Force,” a brand new time period we have by no means heard in earlier Star Wars movies. That is apparently as a result of a dyad is extraordinarily uncommon and hasn’t been seen in generations, however it appears to imply that the 2 of them collectively can wield the Drive in highly effective and beforehand unseen methods. Ren speculates that their distinctive nature is because of them being the grandchildren of two of the best Drive-users in historical past — Anakin Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine.
When Palpatine realizes that Rey and Ben collectively are stronger than both of them individually, he heals his decrepit physique by draining their mixed Drive power, then tries to weaken them by splitting them up, throwing Ben down a chasm. Rey continues to be capable of defeat Palpatine by channeling the energy of previous Jedi, however the effort fully drains and kills her. Nonetheless, as soon as Ben climbs out of the chasm, he is ready to revive Rey by transferring all of his power to her by way of the Drive, which finally kills him. He turns into one with the Drive, becoming a member of his mom. Earlier than he dies, he and Rey are each capable of share just a few grateful moments of life collectively, possible made potential by the energy of their shared Drive bond.
Add Comment