Confusing moments in Rise of Skywalker explained

After greater than 4 a long time, the Skywalker saga has reached its thrilling, stunning, and at occasions complicated conclusion, bringing to an finish the twisting story of the Skywalker household, their ongoing intergalactic insurrection in opposition to fascism, and the competing mild and darkish sides of the magical Drive. We now know what occurs to Luke and Leia, the place Snoke got here from, who Rey’s mother and father have been, and maybe most significantly, who finally prevails within the galaxies-spanning wrestle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Whereas The Rise of Skywalker answered fairly just a few of the saga’s lingering questions, it additionally offered just a few of its personal, and we would not be stunned when you got here out of the theater somewhat uncertain the way it all suits collectively. Though there are some elements of Episode IX which can be left completely as much as our imaginations, lots of the movie’s extra head-scratching moments do have a minimum of an implied in-canon rationalization, and we have completed our greatest to element a few of them right here. We will not promise you may perceive each a part of Rise of Skywalker after delving into our explanations, however we hope we can assist you are feeling a minimum of rather less confused.