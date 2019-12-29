Confusion over security arrangements for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

The Organiser of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, Underbelly, has come underneath hearth for imposing restrictions on residents that police say usually are not legally enforceable

Occasions specialist, Underbelly, which organise the Edinburgh Fringe Competition and the New Yr’s celebration in Edinburgh, has been criticised for telling residents who reside on streets historically closed for the Hogmanay road celebration, that they might want to put on wristbands to come back and go from their very own houses.

Some residents say that is additionally spoiling personal celebration plans, claiming they’re restricted to a sure variety of visitors and that passes are restricted to 6 per property until they’d utilized for particular permission for extra.

Outraged locals took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Angus Duncan began a thread claiming that Underbelly are ‘making Edinburgh residents apply for permission to entry their very own houses …’

‘Bought a giant household? Powerful luck. Underbelly will solely grant six passes per property. Time to choose which youngsters/grandparents you’re keen on probably the most,’ stated Mr Duncan on Twitter.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay occasion, which attracts round 70,000 guests over 4 days, is now proving a safety headache as there is no such thing as a authorized requirement for these in search of to bypass safety to attend home events to provide particulars of their locations.

Underbelly hasn’t supplied precise particulars of the way it intends to take care of individuals in search of entry to non-public residences solely saying it will ‘try to offer a protected and safe answer’.

Nevertheless, Police Scotland stated restrictions imposed on residents usually are not legally enforceable. ‘We’re conscious of the plans for wristband entry to the Hogmanay road celebration, following an growth of the occasion area. This isn’t a policing resolution,’ Superintendent Stevie Dolan stated.

Nevertheless, in a press release, Underbelly denied it was in search of to limit personal celebration plans.

‘We might by no means forestall residents and their visitors from accessing their houses,’ a spokesperson stated.

‘The world space must be safe, which is why, for a few years, there was a system in place for residents to get entry passes which guarantee them fast and easy accessibility previous safety to their houses. We’re sorry if this has been misunderstood, however we wish to be clear that our intention was by no means to stop entry.’

The furore comes after it emerged final month that Underbelly didn’t have planning permission to function the Christmas market held in Princes Road Gardens. The corporate additionally failed to use for permission for final yr’s occasion. Edinburgh Metropolis Council didn’t realise that was the case.

Senior Labour Councillor Councillor Mandy Watt has known as for Underbelly to be stripped of its Edinburgh Hogmanay contract, saying it needs to be introduced ‘again in home’ and that the corporate ‘aren’t match’ to run the occasion.

‘Underbelly has intentionally miscommunicated the state of affairs by saying on their web site that they’re empowered to limit numbers. As soon as once more, Underbelly has introduced the council into disrepute,’ Watt stated on social media.

She added that native merchants and communities needs to be allowed to run Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.

Underbelly, together with the council, have stated the preparations are the identical as earlier years with regards to residents’ entry throughout the road celebration.

In the meantime this yr occasion’s confusingly known as Hogmanay 19, regardless of it getting the very same title final yr.

A spokeswoman for Underbelly advised the Each day Document : ‘We inherited the occasion being numbered with the incoming yr.

‘However because the occasion is Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, and the 31st is the focal second in Scotland, we wished to replicate the placement of this occasion and name every celebration after the yr on which Hogmanay is.

‘So sure, final yr and this yr are Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 19 whereas we switch over.

Subsequent yr’s celebration shall be ‘Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 20’, she added.