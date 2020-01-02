Congress Attacks P Vijayan For Posting Rahul Gandhi’s Letter On Twitter

The Congress attacked Pinarayi Vijayan for tagging a letter written Rahul Gandhi on twitter..

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Congress in Kerala on Wednesday attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for tagging a letter written by senior get together chief Rahul Gandhi on the Kerala Loka Sabha (KLB) on his Twitter web page.

Pinarayi Vijayan had made public Rahul Gandhi’s letter by thanking him for the ”heat greetings to the Loka Kerala Sabha,” a gathering of expatriates, at present on Thiruvananthapuram.

The Congress-led opposition within the state is boycotting the KLS.

“In his message, @RahulGandhi had opined that “the Loka Kerala Sabha is a superb platform to attach with the diaspora and acknowledge their contribution”, Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted quoting from the letter.

Thanks Shri. Rahul Gandhi to your heat greetings to the Loka Kerala Sabha (@LokaKeralaSabha). In his message, @RahulGandhi opined that “the Loka Kerala Sabha is a superb platform to attach with the diaspora, and acknowledge their contribution.” pic.twitter.com/3G4KYMSllc — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) January 2, 2020

AICC Common Secretary KC Venugopal and Chief of Opposition within the state meeting Ramesh Chennithala got here out in opposition to Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he was attempting to whip up an issue because the Wayanad MP’s letter was solely a gesture of courtesy.

Rahul Gandhi had despatched the letter on December 12 whereas the Congress-led opposition UDF determined to steer clear of the KLB on December 20, Ramesh Chennithala stated.

There was no have to make the letter controversial because it was despatched days earlier than the UDF took the choice to not take part, KC Venugopal stated in Thrissur. Ramesh Chennithala stated it’s pure for Rahul Gandhi to answer to the letter written by the Chief minister inviting him for the assembly.

The try is to stoke an issue, which was unlucky, he added.

The UDF determined to boycott the assembly, because it was being organised extravagantly at a time when the federal government has no funds to even pay salaries.

No selections taken eventually 12 months’s KLS have been carried out to date, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi had proven courtesy by replying to the letter and it’s unlucky that the Chief minister is attempting to use it, he stated.