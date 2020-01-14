Congress Best At Attacking India, Protecting Pakistan: BJP

Sambit Patra stated the Congress has been diminished to giving oxygen to Pak and attacking India. (File picture)

New Delhi:

The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress, saying the opposition celebration is “best at attacking India and protecting Pakistan”.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra additionally focused the Congress over feedback of two of its leaders on the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh for hyperlinks with terrorist.

Police on Saturday had arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, together with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, moreover an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground employee for terror outfits.

Whereas Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury puzzled about the actual culprits concerned within the final 12 months Pulwama assault, which had killed over 40 CRPF personnel, his celebration colleague Randeep Singh Surjewala requested if Singh was a mere pawn and sought clarifications from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dwelling Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Patra stated the Congress has been diminished to giving oxygen to Pakistan and attacking India, and alleged that the opposition celebration has a historical past of defending the neighbouring nation.

He likened the opposition celebration to a python who “devours” its mom.

Sambit Patra dared Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to make it clear if they’ve any doubts on who have been the perpetrators within the Pulwama assault.

Linking the Congress to Pakistan, Mr Patra stated there are “too many coincidences” that reveals a conspiracy.