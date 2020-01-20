Congress Creates Panels For Better Co-Ordination In States Ruled By It

The panels have been constituted within the wake of elevated rumblings throughout the Congress’ state items

New Delhi:

The Congress on Monday arrange committees in states dominated by it to make sure higher coordination amongst its leaders and implementation of celebration manifestos there.

The panels have been constituted within the wake of elevated rumblings throughout the Congress’ state items the place it’s in energy. There have been stories of contretemps between celebration leaders in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh popping out within the open.

Whereas AICC common secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Dipak Babaria has been made the chairman of the coordination committee, different members of the panel embody Chief Minister Kamal Nath, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Minakshi Natarajan, a press release from the celebration mentioned.

In Rajasthan, the overall secretary in-charge for celebration affairs Avinash Pandey would be the chairman of the coordination panel, whereas chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state unit chief Sachin Pilot are its members, apart from Hemaram Chaudhary, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Deepinder Shekhawat, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Harish Chaudhary.

In Chhattisgarh, the committee will likely be headed by AICC incharge PL Punia, whereas different members embody Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, celebration’s state unit chief Mohan Markam, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shivkumar Dahariya, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Arvind Netam.

AICC common secretary Mukul Wasnik will likely be chairman of the panel for Puducherry, whereas Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Namassivayam, Vaithilingham, M Kandasamy, A V Subramanian, Valsaraj and Sanjay Dutt are its different members.

The celebration additionally arrange manifesto implementation committees for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Former union minister P Chidambaram has been made the chairman of the manifesto implementation committee in Punjab. Jairam Ramesh is the chairman of the panel for Chhattisgarh and Veerappa Moily for Puducherry.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has been made the chairman of the committee for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh minister Tamradhwaj Sahu is the chairman of the panel for Rajasthan.

Different members of the manifesto panel for Rajasthan embody Amar Singh, Avinash Pandey, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, whereas the members of the panel for Madhya Pradesh embody Arjun Mothwadia, apart from Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Dipak Babaria.

For Punjab, the opposite members of the manifesto implementation panel are Kumari Selja, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and Asha Kumari.

In Chhattisgarh, the opposite members of the manifesto implementation panel are Randeep Surjewala, Bhupesh Baghel, Mohan Markam and PL Punia, whereas the members of the panel for Puducherry are Raghvan, Chief minister V Narayanasamy, PCC chief A Namachivayam and Mukul Wasnik.

The Congress desires the guarantees made by the celebration throughout meeting elections to be carried out correctly in a time-bound method in all of the states dominated by it.