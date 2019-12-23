Congress, DMK To Protest; BJP To Hold Rally In Favour Of Citizenship Bill

CAA Protests: There have been protests over the previous few days in a number of elements of the nation.

New Delhi:

The Congress will maintain a protest on Monday towards the Centre’s new citizenship regulation, agitation towards which is sweeping the nation. The protest meet will likely be held at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Senior get together chief Rahul Gandhi, who had been overseas for the reason that protests over the brand new regulation escalated final Sunday, is anticipated to attend the meet. Greater than 20 folks have died within the protests towards the brand new regulation because it was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, 5 in Assam and two in Mangaluru.

The protests had escalated final Sunday with a police crackdown on the scholars of Delhi’s prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia after their protest march resulted in violence. On Thursday, 13 cities throughout 10 states held protest marches, in some circumstances, defying police clampdown.

Listed below are the LIVE Updates on protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA):

CAA protests: DMK chief MK Stalin lead a large rally towards the Citizenship Modification Act in Chennai regardless of the police denying permission to take action. Paying attention to public curiosity litigation expressing apprehension over violence erupting throughout the proposed rally, the Madras Excessive Court docket has directed the police to document it with the intention to repair legal responsibility in case of any harm to public or personal property.

Citizenship protest: DMK to carry Anti-CAA protest rally DMK will maintain a protest rally in Chennai towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

The street between Mathura Street and Kalindi Kunj is closed for site visitors motion. Folks coming from Noida are suggested to take DND or Akshardham to achieve Delhi. Site visitors Alert Street No. 13A between Mathura Street and Kalindi Kunj is closed for site visitors motion. Folks coming from Noida are suggested to take DND or Akshardham to achieve Delhi. – Delhi Site visitors Police (@dtptraffic) December 23, 2019

That is the primary time numerous leaders of the get together led by Sonia Gandhi, together with her son and get together MP Rahul Gandhi, can be hitting the streets after the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice sailed via each homes of parliament over per week in the past. Expensive College students & Youth of 🇮🇳, It isn’t ok simply to really feel 🇮🇳. At instances like these it is important to indicate that you simply’re 🇮🇳 & will not enable 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred. Be part of me at this time at three PM at Raj Ghat, to protest towards the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019