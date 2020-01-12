Congress fact-finding team demands dismissal of JNU VC, seeks criminal investigation against him

JNU campus violence













A Congress fact-finding committee, which visited JNU after final Sunday’s violence and submitted a report back to the Congress President, is in search of the dismissal of the JNU Vice-Chancellor and a legal investigation in opposition to him.

“Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar should be dismissed immediately and an independent inquiry should be set up to look at all appointments made from 27/01/2016 (date of appointment) till date and all other financial and administrative decisions taken during his tenure should also be investigated,” the report mentioned.

Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar talks to the media.IANS

“Criminal investigation must be initiated against the Vice-Chancellor, the company that provides security service and members of the faculty who conspired with the attackers to unleash the violence,” it added.

The crew additionally sought an impartial judicial enquiry to be performed into the occasions of January 5 that led to violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru College.

Police personnel deployed outdoors the JNU campus.IANS

The committee has beneficial fixing accountability of the Delhi Police Commissioner and different police officers due to their failure to behave on the emergency calls by the scholars and school members on January 5 and in gentle of the “overwhelming” prima facie proof that they facilitated the legal parts on campus.

“Immediate rollback of the fee hike as implemented by the university authorities and recognition of JNUSU as an elected body so that proper consultation can take place between the administration and the students on the fee and other issues,” the crew mentioned.

(With company inputs.)