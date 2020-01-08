Congress Fact-Finding Team Interacts With JNU Students

Statements of scholars had been video-graphed.

New Delhi:

A four-member fact-finding workforce of the Congress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru College on Wednesday to probe the assault on college students and school members by a masked mob earlier this week.

The workforce comprising All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, social gathering MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden, former NSUI president of JNU unit Syed Nasser Hussain and former NSUI president and ex-president of Delhi College College students’ Union Amrita Dhawan interacted with college students on the difficulty.

Statements of scholars had been video-graphed.

On Sunday, a mob of masked younger folks stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and focused college students and school members in three hostels, unleashing a mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking home windows, furnishings and private belongings.

Additionally they attacked a ladies’s hostel.