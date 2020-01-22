Congress “False Propaganda” Over CAA Out Of Frustration: UP Minister

The BJP chief mentioned the Congress is spreading “falsehood” over the CAA for political positive aspects.

Raipur:

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday accused the Congress of partaking in politics of “Muslim appeasement” by spreading lies on the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and mentioned their leaders “speak the language” of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Courtroom declining to grant a keep on the operation of the CAA is a “tight slap” on the face of the Congress by the folks of the nation, he mentioned.

“The Congress and other opposition parties have been engaging in false propaganda over the CAA out of sheer frustration as several complex issues were successfully solved by the the PM Modi government,” Mr Maurya mentioned.

“..within the Chhattisgarh meeting election (in 2018), the Congress made false guarantees to get elected to energy. Now, they’ve failed to meet their guarantees. Equally, they’re talking lies (over CAA) and

doing worst politics of Muslim appeasement for political positive aspects,” he mentioned.

Nonetheless, lies of the Congress and different opposition events have now been uncovered earlier than folks, the Deputy Chief Minister added.

He mentioned Congress leaders “speak the language” of Pakistan PM.

“After the top court ruling, the Congress and its allies do not have moral right to speak over it (CAA),” Mr Maurya added.

He mentioned if Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is speaking about passing a decision within the Legislative Meeting blocking the implementation of CAA within the state, then it appears he isn’t conscious of his limits.

“Parliament and state Assemblies have separate responsibilities and works. He (Baghel) is just trying to divert attention of the people of the state from local issues,” the BJP chief mentioned.

On the implementation of the proposed Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC), the BJP chief mentioned as of now there isn’t a such plan, however “what will happen in the future is not known”.