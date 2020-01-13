Congress Finalises 14 Names For Delhi Assembly Elections: Report

Congress has finalised 14 candidates for the following Delhi Meeting elections: Report (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Congress social gathering has finalised 14 candidates for the following Delhi Meeting elections, sources mentioned on Monday, including that these names have been finalised on the just lately held assembly of the social gathering’s Central Election Committee (CEC).

The sources mentioned that the social gathering will announce the record of candidates solely after the Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP) and the BJP declare their candidates.

In keeping with sources, the candidates finalised on the CEC assembly embody Devender Yadav from Badli, Harron Yusuf (Ballimaran), Mateen Ahmed (Seelampur), Harkishan Jindal (Wazirpur), JaiKishan (Sultanpur Majra), Ali Mehendi (Mustafabad), and Surender Kumar (Bawana).

As per sources, the remaining names shall be finalised solely after the following assembly of the CEC, which is scheduled to be held on January 16.

The Mannequin Code of Conduct got here into drive in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Fee of India introduced the meeting election within the nationwide capital shall be held on February eight. The counting of votes will happen on February 11.