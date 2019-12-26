“Congress Instigating People On Citizenship Law”: Union Minister

Citizenship legislation: Protests have been happening intermittently in a number of components of the nation

Bhubaneswar:

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked the opposition Congress, accusing it of deceptive and instigating folks towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019. The Petroleum and Pure Gasoline Minister requested the folks of Odisha to not get carried away with “misleading” marketing campaign by the opposition events towards the CAA.

“The Congress has been instigating people for creating an anarchic situation in the country. The opposition party has become intolerant after being repeatedly rejected by the people,” Mr Pradhan informed reporters in Bhubaneswar.

The Union Minister stated the CAA would give citizenship to folks and never snatch it from anybody. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had additionally offered citizenship to refugees fleeing East Pakistan throughout the 1971 conflict, Mr Pradhan stated.

He stated each Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had thought of giving citizenship to folks fleeing their international locations after going through spiritual persecution. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a bold step to protect neglected people,” Mr Pradhan stated.

He stated the BJP will quickly launch an enormous consciousness drive on the brand new citizenship legislation and attain out to a few crore properties within the nation.

“Our party workers will visit houses and explain to residents how the CAA is not against Indian citizens,” he stated, including a programme has been chalked out to fulfill one crore folks in Odisha.

On the current protests throughout the nation, the Union Minister stated, “People have a right to raise their voice but no one has a right to damage public property. Protesters should understand the purpose of CAA.”