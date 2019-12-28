Congress Leader Shot Dead In Bihar, Cops Begin Probe: Police

The police stated that the reason for the homicide is but to be ascertained. (Representational)

Vaishali:

Bihar Congress chief Rakesh Yadav was shot useless by two males on a bike in Bihar’s Vaishali as we speak morning, police stated. Based on the police, the incident occurred round 6:30 am as we speak.

“Congress leader Rakesh Yadav was shot dead near a gym on Cinema Road. Around five shots were fired. The victim was rushed to Safdar Hospital where he was declared dead,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal stated.

Mr Yadav reportedly used to stroll three km from his home in Meenapur village to the fitness center on Cinema Highway each morning.

The police stated that the reason for the homicide is but to be ascertained including that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Footage from CCTVs put in in close by areas can also be being checked, the police stated.

Additional particulars are awaited.