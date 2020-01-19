Congress Plans To Bring Anti-CAA Resolutions In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Ahmed Patel mentioned it might be a transparent message to the central authorities (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress is planning to convey resolutions in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act within the legislative assemblies of states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, that are dominated by it, senior chief Ahmed Patel mentioned on Sunday. Congress-ruled Punjab and Left-ruled Kerala have already introduced resolutions in opposition to the contentious regulation that, for the primary time in India, makes faith a take a look at for citizenship.

“After Punjab, we are thinking about bringing resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. It would be a clear message to the Central government to reconsider the Act,” Mr Patel was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Whereas the federal government claims that the regulation will assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated nations – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan – to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015, critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.

The decision launched by Punjab Minister Bramh Mohindra final week mentioned the ideology behind the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) is “inherently discriminatory and as far away as it can be from being a humanitarian measure.”

“It is evident that the CAA violates the secular identity of India, which is basic feature of our Constitution; therefore, the House resolves to urge the Government of India to repeal the CAA to avoid any discrimination on the basis of religion in granting citizenship and to ensure equality before law for all religious groups in India,” it learn.

It got here days after Pinarayi Vijayan’s authorities in Kerala had handed a decision on this regard. The federal government has additionally challenged the regulation within the Supreme Courtroom.

Nationwide protests had damaged out after the invoice was handed in parliament final month. A number of folks had been killed in Karnataka, Assam and Uttar Pradesh after the protests turned violent.

The critics of the regulation say it’s a prelude to the nationwide implementation of the Nationwide Register of Residents.

The centre, nonetheless, has mentioned the 2 will not be linked, and there have been no talks on implementing residents’ register throughout the nation.

The Opposition events final week held a gathering during which it was determined that the states who refuse to implement the NRC should droop the method of Nationwide Inhabitants Register.