Congress Raises Questions On Arrest Of J&K Cop With Terrorists

Randeep Surjewala tweeted what’s Davinder Singh’s function in assaults (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress raised questions on Monday over the function of Davinder Singh, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer arrested for ferrying terrorists, within the Parliament and Pulwama assaults and requested if he was “only a pawn” in a “bigger conspiracy”.

In a swift operation, police arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, together with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba, a district commander of the banned outfit, and Altaf, apart from an unidentified lawyer who was allegedly working as an overground employee for terror outfits.

“Who is Devinder Singh? What’s his role in 2001 Parliament Attack? What’s his role in Pulwama Attack, where he was Dy SP DR? (sic),” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated in a tweet.

“Was he carrying Hizbul terrorists on his own or is he only a pawn, as master conspirators are elsewhere? A bigger conspiracy?,” he added.

Singh, who was in line for promotion as a superintendent of police later this month, was posted on the anti-hijacking unit on the Srinagar airport. He was below the radar of the police when the plan was being hatched to smuggle out the terrorists, an official stated on the situation of anonymity.

Mr Surjewala additionally tagged a media report titled, “Who is Davinder Singh, the Kashmir police officer arrested in a car with Hizbul militants?” along with his tweet.