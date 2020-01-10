Congress Seeks Public Opinion For Manifesto Ahead Of Delhi Polls

The manifesto of the get together ought to mirror the wants of individuals, stated Shashi Tharoor. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Delhi Congress on Friday launched a marketing campaign to get solutions from folks for the get together’s manifesto forward of the meeting polls on February eight.

The marketing campaign — “Dilli Ke Dil Ki Baat Congress Ke Saath” – was launched by get together leaders Shashi Tharoor, Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and others.

Shashi Tharoor stated the train, to be carried out by social media and different means, is a two-way course of.

The manifesto of the get together ought to mirror the wants of individuals, he stated.