Congress Should Be Renamed “Muslim League Congress”, Says BJP

Sambit Patra additionally referred to a press release from an NCP chief to assault the opposition. (File)

New Delhi:

The BJP immediately cited statements of a number of opposition leaders to accuse them of “abusing” Hindus for his or her appeasement politics and referred to the Congress as “Muslim League Congress”.

Demanding apologies from Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra mentioned leaders of those events have used the continuing protests in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation to “abuse” Hindus.

Prithviraj Chavan has mentioned in a public assembly that the Congress determined to affix palms with the Shiv Sena to type authorities in Maharashtra as Muslims needed the get together to cease the BJP, Mr Patra acknowledged, claiming that it reveals the opposition get together has nothing to do with individuals belonging to different religions, together with Hindus.

Requested about Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s reported jibe on the RSS for its “non-participation” within the freedom motion, the BJP chief shot again, asking if dad and mom of Sonia Gandhi, who’s of Italian origin, had fought in India’s independence wrestle.

The Indian Nationwide Congress, he mentioned referring to the opposition get together’s full identify, needs to be known as “Muslim League Congress”.

