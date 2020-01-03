“Congress Spread Misinformation”: Amit Shah On Citizenship Law

Amit Shah attacked the opposition Congress over the Citizenship Modification Act.

Jodhpur:

The citizenship regulation just isn’t in opposition to the minorities and there’s no query of its being withdrawn, Union minister Amit Shah reiterated as we speak amid persevering with protests in opposition to the regulation that has been perceived by many as “anti-Muslim”.

The BJP chief took the lead because the celebration began its massive push to dispel misconceptions in regards to the regulation throughout the nation.

Talking at Jodhpur, Amit Shah attacked the opposition Congress, a celebration the BJP has historically accused of minority appeasement.

