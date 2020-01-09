Congress Terms JNU Attack “Officially Sponsored Goondaism”, Seeks Action

“The party demands that the Vice-Chancellor be removed and students’ demands met,” mentioned Jairam Ramesh.

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday accused the Centre of complicity within the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) violence and mentioned that even after 72-hours for the reason that incident no offender has been recognized and arrested to date.

Congress chief Jairam Ramesh mentioned: “The Minister of Human Resource Development and the Home Minister are responsible for the attacks. This is officially sponsored “goondaism” in JNU.

“We demand that these liable for the violence ought to be arrested instantly as 72-hours have handed.”

The get together focused the JNU Vice-Chancellor once more for the collection of occasions on the College.

Jairam Ramesh alleged: “With this VC the campus can’t return to normalcy and authorities ought to power him to resign.”

Ramesh expressed shock over the truth that the “Vice-Chancellor was being too highly effective and when the HRD secretary had some components on the JNU, the secretary was faraway from the publish”.

The Congress fact-finding crew that visited the JNU campus on Wednesday, will submit its report on Friday to get together interim chief Sonia Gandhi. The report will even be mentioned through the get together’s high decision-making physique, the Congress Working Committee, assembly on Saturday.

The four-member fact-finding crew was led by former Congress MP and ladies wing chief Sushmita Dev, and the opposite three included — MP Hibi Eden, Nationwide College students Union of India’s former President Amrita Dhawan, and MP and former JNU College students Union President Syed Nasir Hussain — visited the college campus on Wednesday afternoon. The crew met the scholars injured within the violence which broke out on the campus on Sunday.

