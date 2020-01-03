Congress To Bring Anti-Citizenship Law Resolution In Assam: Tarun Gogoi

Tarun Gogoi mentioned the Congress will convey a decision throughout the particular session of Assam Meeting

Guwahati, Assam:

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Friday mentioned the Congress will convey a decision throughout the particular one-day session of the Assam Legislative Meeting on January 13 to make sure that the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) will not be applied within the state.

The decision will make a plea to make sure that the Assam Accord will not be violated or diluted in any manner by the CAA which shouldn’t be applied within the state, Mr Gogoi instructed reporters.

“The Assam Accord must be implemented in letter and spirit and should not be diluted in any way. The CAA has violated the Accord and the Preamble of our Constitution, leading to widespread agitations across the country”, he mentioned.

The stir demanding CAA’s withdrawal will not be confined to Assam alone however even in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency the place Part 144 has been imposed, Mr Gogoi mentioned.

The particular session of the state meeting has been known as on January 13 for constitutional ratification of the extension of reservations for scheduled tribes and castes.

“There is no dispute on this ratification and we support it. If the ruling BJP brings the resolution against the implementation of CAA, we will support it but if they do not, then we will place it in the house,” Mr Gogoi, who’s a four-term MLA, mentioned.

Assam is passing via a crucial interval and this problem should be mentioned in the home, the previous Chief Minister mentioned.

Protests towards the CAA in Assam is by all sections of individuals and has been democratic up to now however the authorities led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has adopted repressive measures to curb it, he mentioned.

Congress members and different agitators are being put behind the bars with KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi arrested, handcuffed and the best way he was handled as a legal made the Assam Human Rights Fee take cognisance of it, he added.

The BJP has adopted a “double standard” on the foreigners” problem however “we are very clear that anyone who has come after March 24, 1971 should be detected and deported and this means even those who have come during our tenure”.

The BJP accuses the Congress of doing vote financial institution politics on the difficulty however “when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister and I was the Chief Minister, they wanted to issue work permits to the illegal foreigners”, he mentioned.

“The BJP then wanted to give permits to both Hindus and Muslims but now they want to give it only to the Hindus,” Mr Gogoi added.

He accused the chief minister of betraying individuals of the state who had voted for him with love and belief, however now he doesn’t hearken to the voice of the individuals.

“He’s the best betrayer. He was as soon as given the title of ”Jatiya Nayak” (Peoples’ Hero) however now he’s thought-about as ”Jatiya Shatru” (Peoples’ enemy)”, the three time former chief minister mentioned.

Responding to a question on Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress chief mentioned, “forget him. He moves to whoever is in power. He is a professional singer who sings to the tune of those in power”.

“The BJP’s arrogance will bring them down. They are undemocratic and are determined to destroy the unity and integrity of the nation,” he added.

Mr Gogoi accused the BJP authorities of failing to guard the language and tradition of the state, and added the nation was in a mess- each politically and economically.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Ripun Bora and Congress Legislature Celebration chief Debabrata Saikia have been additionally current on the event.