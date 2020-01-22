Congress To Seek CBI Probe Into Manohar Parrikar’s Role In Mining Scam

The Congress had filed a criticism with then governor and police in October 2018 on the difficulty

Panaji:

The Congress on Wednesday stated it will strategy the CBI for a probe into late Manohar Parrikar’s alleged position as then chief minister within the “illegal” renewal of iron ore mining leases in 2014, which have been later quashed by the supreme courtroom in February 2018.

Hitting again, a senior state BJP functionary stated the Congress is talking with none software of thoughts.

The Congress’ demand got here two days after the Goa Lokayukta advisable an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) towards Parrikar’s successor and BJP chief Laxmikant Parsekar into the matter.

The Goa Lokayukta additionally advisable a CBI inquiry towards then state mines secretary Pawan Kumar Sain after which director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya.

“The Congress had filed a complaint with then governor and then director general of police in October 2018 on the issue, but no action was initiated,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar informed reporters in Margao.

He stated the Congress had particularly named then Chief Minister Parrikar, who had succeeded Parsekar in March 2017 in one other time period, within the “mining lease scam”.

“But within a fortnight of filing the complaint, then superintendent of police (crime branch) Karthik Kashyap had reverted saying no substance was found in the allegations during investigation,” Mr Chodankar claimed.

The Congress’ stand stood vindicated, he stated referring to the Lokayukta’s order.

“In the affidavit filed before the Lokayukta, Parsekar himself had said that the process to renew leases was started by Parrikar and he just continued it, as the government is a continuous process,” Mr Chodankar stated.

Within the subsequent seven days, the Congress will file a proper criticism with the CBI,in search of investigation within the “illegal” renewal of mining leases, he stated.

The renewal of 88 mining leases was executed within the 12 months 2014 when Parsekar turned the CM in November 2014, after Parrikar was elevated to the Centre as defence minister.

The Supreme Court docket in February 2018 quashed the renewal of those leases, bringing to halt the mining business.

Responding to the petition filed by NGO Inexperienced Basis, Goa Lokayukta Justice PK Misra had handed an order observing that the establishment is happy with the investigation.

The general public functionaries involved have dedicated prison offence punishable beneath the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 and the Indian Penal Code, it acknowledged.

When contacted, Parsekar on Wednesday stated no matter resolution he had taken in reference to the renewal of mining leases, was finished in his capability because the chief minister. “I have not taken any decision blindly. The High Court had cleared the renewal of the mining leases after which the government had formed a policy for it,” he stated.

The previous CM recalled that the coverage was put earlier than the state Cupboard, notified within the authorities gazette earlier than it was introduced earlier than the HC.

“The Supreme Court overruled the government’s decision and quashed the mining leases. It happens in many cases that SC sets aside the decision of the state government, but this does not mean you can hang the chief minister holding him responsible for it,” he stated, whereas refusing to make clear if he had named Parrikar within the affidavit.

BJP state basic secretary Narendra Sawaikar informed information company PTI that renewal of the mining leases was finished inside the framework of legislation.

“I am yet to see the Lokayukta report, but if the Congress wants to indict Parrikar then they are speaking without any application of mind. I don’t know under which law they are talking of taking action against Parrikar,” he stated.